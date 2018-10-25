Saudi Aramco participates in women’s excellence and development symposium in Bahrain

BAHRAIN: Saudi Aramco has been participating at the Leadership Excellence for Women Awards and Symposium” (LEWAS), held in Bahrain from Oct. 23-25, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday
LEWAS aims to empower, engage and develop female professionals working in the energy sector, through focused workshops, leadership seminars and networking symposia, alongside awards that celebrate and recognize professional excellence.
It is one of the growing gender diversity initiatives in the GCC energy industry and this year’s Symposium was held concurrently with the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA) Conference and Exhibition event at the same venue.
Saudi Aramco Vice President of Downstream, Abdulaziz Judaimi, mentioned in his keynote speech the professional development of Aramco’s women employees.
He noted the best practices in recruiting, developing and advancing women in Downstream.
Welcoming delegates, he identified three key corporate drivers which deliver healthy numbers of women professionals in a company; a strong belief in the role of women, strategic recruitment and effective professional support.
“I am pleased to say that Saudi Aramco has been investing in tailored outreach programs for some considerable time. These programs are helping women to compete before they even enter the workplace and specifically in our industry.”
The company also continues to champion the professional development of its women employees through the implementation of company functions such as the Diversity Division, which works on providing programs to help leaders develop their inclusive leadership capabilities, and to develop professional careers for women.
The company is also home to a number of women in senior positions including Diversity and Inclusion Leader, Reem Al-Ghanim, who has been chairing LEWAS since 2017, and all of whom attended the event in Bahrain.
Ali Al-Mutairi, director of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture
- Ithra celebrated the opening of its museum’s first exhibitions this week
Ali Al-Mutairi is the director of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra). Since Ithra was launched in 2017, Al-Mutairi’s mission has been to establish the center as the go-to venue for public education and entertainment.
This mission has been achieved through the incorporation of high-quality facilities such as museums, film screenings, auditoriums, exhibition halls and a grand library.
Ithra celebrated the opening of its museum’s first exhibitions this week. The opening was part of Tanween, Ithra’s creativity season, a 17-day event that explores creativity in art, music, film, theater, science, literature, cultural heritage and entrepreneurship.
Al-Mutairi said the museum is an essential part of Ithra. It seeks to spread knowledge, foster cross-culture interaction and sponsor national content by attracting visitors to the exhibitions and the varied interactive performances.
Al Mutairi earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations and image management from King Saud University in 1988. He received a postgraduate diploma in marketing from the Institute of Public Administration in 1992.
Before becoming director of Ithra, Al-Mutairi was director of public affairs for Aramco Services Co. in Texas, manager of public relations for Saudi Aramco and manager of the corporate affairs services department for Saudi Aramco.
This week’s opening event at Ithra showcased film screenings. Visitors got a glimpse of the many galleries from contemporary Saudi and Middle Eastern art, Saudi identity and heritage, Islamic art and its impact, and concluding with the natural history of the Arabian Peninsula.
The 6,000-square-meter museum includes four galleries that showcase the best of Islamic and Saudi history, as well as Middle Eastern modern and contemporary art.