LOS ANGELES: NBA icon Michael Jordan is branching out into eSports, investing in the parent company of Team Liquid, aXiomatic.
Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and now owner of the league’s Charlotte Hornets, is making his first foray into the burgeoning world of eSports.
He was one of two new investors announced on Thursday by aXiomatic, along with Declaration Capital, the family office of Washington DC-based billionaire David Rubenstein.
According to Forbes the investments were part of a $26 million funding round.
“I’m excited to expand my sports equity portfolio through my investment in aXiomatic, eSports is a fast-growing, international industry and I’m glad to partner with this great group of investors,” said Jordan, who joined his fellow Dream Team teammate Magic Johnson as an aXiomatic investor, as is Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA’s Washington Wizards as well as the NHL’s Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
“The next generation of sports fans are eSports fans,” Leonsis told ESPN in a statement. “ESports is the fastest-growing sector in sports and entertainment, and aXiomatic is at the forefront of that growth.”
In 2016 aXiomatic acquired a majority stake in Team Liquid, one of the oldest and most popular teams in eSports with more than 60 competitive gamers based out of Los Angeles and the Netherlands.
Team Liquid teams compete in a number of eSports titles, including League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike.
The NBA is involved with eSports with its NBA 2K League, which involves 21 NBA team affiliates.
Basketball legend Jordan invests in eSports franchise
Basketball legend Jordan invests in eSports franchise
- The next generation of sports fans are eSports fans: Washington Wizards owner
LOS ANGELES: NBA icon Michael Jordan is branching out into eSports, investing in the parent company of Team Liquid, aXiomatic.
Danny Welbeck steals Arsenal win over Sporting Lisbon as AC Milan fall to Real Betis
England forward Welbeck struck a 78th-minute winner in Portugal as he punished a mistake by former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates to hand Arsenal a third win in three matches in Group E.
Unai Emery’s Gunners have now won 11 games in a row in all competitions — the club’s best run since 2007 — and are on the verge of qualifying for the Europa League last 32.
Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan dropped their first points in Group F as goals from Antonio Sanabria and Giovani Lo Celso, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, earned Betis a famous 2-1 win in Italy.
Patrick Cutrone grabbed a consolation for Milan who finished the game with 10 men after Samuel Castillejo saw red for the hosts in injury time.
Olympiakos beat Dudelange of Luxembourg 2-0 in the group’s other fixture, while there was more misery for Brendan Rodgers and Scottish champions Celtic in Germany.
Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha and Portugal winger Bruma, who scored against Scotland in a friendly this month, were both on target in the first half as RB Leipzig won 2-0.
Salzburg picked up a third successive victory to stay top of Group B as Munas Dabbur netted twice in a 3-0 defeat of bottom side Rosenborg.