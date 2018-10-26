CIA Director briefs US President Trump on Khashoggi’s case

RIYADH: CIA director Gina Haspel has briefed President Donald Trump on her recent visit to Turkey, where she met with Turkish officials to understand what they know on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

No details of the briefing have been released.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post and several other media outlets have reported that CIA Director Gina Haspel has heard a Turkish audio recording of Khashoggi’s killing during her recent visit to Ankara.

Previously, the US had denied that Secretary of State Pompeo had heard or been given a copy of the alleged recording during a visit to the region, which included both Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Ever since Khashoggi’s death on 2 October, there has been several stories in international media citing anonymous Turkish sources which suggest that such a recording exists. The details of what the recording contains varied; and so did the stories on how Turkish officials obtained it which raised questions on whether or not the Saudi consulate was spied upon or whether indeed it was Khashoggi’s Apple Watch which recorded the incident.

Arab News can’t verify whether such a recording exists or not.