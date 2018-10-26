You are here

  • Home
  • CIA Director briefs US President Trump on Khashoggi’s case
﻿

CIA Director briefs US President Trump on Khashoggi’s case

CIA Director Gina Haspel. (AFP/CIA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

CIA Director briefs US President Trump on Khashoggi’s case

  • Gina Haspel traveled to Turkey on Tuesday to investigate what happened to the Saudi journalist
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: CIA director Gina Haspel has briefed President Donald Trump on her recent visit to Turkey, where she met with Turkish officials to understand what they know on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

No details of the briefing have been released.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post and several other media outlets have reported that CIA Director Gina Haspel has heard a Turkish audio recording of Khashoggi’s killing during her recent visit to Ankara. 

Previously, the US had denied that Secretary of State Pompeo had heard or been given a copy of the alleged recording during a visit to the region, which included both Saudi Arabia and Turkey. 

Ever since Khashoggi’s death on 2 October, there has been several stories in international media citing anonymous Turkish sources which suggest that such a recording exists. The details of what the recording contains varied; and so did the stories on how Turkish officials obtained it which raised questions on whether or not the Saudi consulate was spied upon or whether indeed it was Khashoggi’s Apple Watch which recorded the incident. 

Arab News can’t verify whether such a recording exists or not.

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia Gina Haspel Donald Trump Turkey

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi public prosecutor: Information obtained from Turkey shows that Khashoggi’s murder was premeditated
0
Saudi Arabia
There will be justice for Khashoggi, says Saudi crown prince

US praises Saudi decision on slain writer’s son

Human Rights Watch said earlier Thursday that Salah Khashoggi and his family were heading to the US. (SPA)
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
0

US praises Saudi decision on slain writer’s son

Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
0

A State Department spokesman says the U.S. welcomes a decision by Saudi Arabia to let the son of slain writer Jamal Khashoggi leave the country and come to the United States.
Spokesman Robert Palladino tells reporters that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the son, Salah Khashoggi, during his recent visit to the kingdom.
Palladino said on Thursday that Pompeo "made it clear to Saudi leaders that he wanted Salah Khashoggi to return to the United States, and we are pleased that he is now able to do so."
Human Rights Watch said earlier Thursday that Salah Khashoggi and his family were heading to the US after a travel ban on them was lifted. His destination was not publicly known, but his late father lived in the Washington area.
Palladino says Pompeo attended a briefing on the former Washington Post writer's death by CIA Director Gina Haspel following her return from Turkey. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi public prosecutor: Information obtained from Turkey shows that Khashoggi’s murder was premeditated
0
Saudi Arabia
There will be justice for Khashoggi, says Saudi crown prince

Latest updates

CIA Director briefs US President Trump on Khashoggi’s case
0
Basketball legend Jordan invests in eSports franchise
0
US praises Saudi decision on slain writer’s son
0
Crown prince begins reform of Saudi intelligence services
0
Saudi Arabia set for series of privatizations
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.