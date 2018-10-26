Oil prices drop as focus shifts to oversupply

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Friday and were heading for a third weekly loss, pulled down as Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor said the market may become oversupplied soon and after a slump in global equities clouded the outlook for demand.
Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $76.38 a barrel by 0331 GMT. The global benchmark is on course for a weekly loss of over 4 percent.
US crude was down 64 cents, or 1 percent, at $66.68 a barrel. The US benchmark is set for a 3.5 percent loss this week.
“Bearish sentiment could force a re-test of support in the low $70.0 per barrel range,” Fitch Solutions said in a note on Friday.
Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor said on Thursday that the oil market could face oversupply in the current quarter.
“The market in the fourth quarter could be shifting toward an oversupply situation as evidenced by rising inventories over the past few weeks,” Adeeb Al-Aama said.
Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said there could be a need for intervention to reduce oil stockpiles after increases in recent months.
US crude oil stockpiles rose last week for the fifth consecutive week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said this week.
Falls in stock markets have roiled oil prices this week as Wall Street had its biggest daily decline since 2011.
“The near $10 per barrel drop in Brent crude seen over October is a spillover from the global sell-off in equities and broader risk-off sentiment in the market,” said Fitch Solutions.
Financial markets have been hit hard by a range of worries, including the US-China trade war, a rout in emerging market currencies, rising borrowing costs and bond yields, and economic concerns in Italy.
There are also signs of a slowdown in global trade, with container and bulk freight rates dropping away after rising for most of 2018.
Despite this, Fitch Solutions said “fundamentals in oil ... remain broadly bullish,” largely because of the US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports, which start on November 4.
Washington is putting pressure on governments around the world to stop importing oil from Iran.
Most, including its biggest customer China, are falling in line, and Iran has turned to storing its unsold oil on its tanker fleet in the hope that it can sell the crude off quickly once the sanctions are lifted again.
Oil prices drop as focus shifts to oversupply
Oil prices drop as focus shifts to oversupply
- Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor said on Thursday that the oil market could face oversupply in the current quarter
- US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports start on November 4
TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Friday and were heading for a third weekly loss, pulled down as Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor said the market may become oversupplied soon and after a slump in global equities clouded the outlook for demand.
Saudi Arabia set for series of privatizations
- Minister addresses FII panel moderated by Arab News columnist
- Saudi Arabia plans to sell a stake in oil firm Saudi Aramco, which could raise around $100 billion, plus a number of other privatizations worth as much as $200 billion
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans a raft of privatizations across four key sectors by early next year, a panel at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum heard on Thursday.
Economy Minister Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri said the state sell-off would span four sectors: Silos and grains, schools, health care and desalination.
The minister was speaking on the final day of the Riyadh conference, in a panel session about the economic models for privatization.
Saudi Arabia plans to sell a stake in oil firm Saudi Aramco, which could raise around $100 billion, plus a number of other privatizations worth as much as $200 billion.
“Some sectors … are more ready than others,” Al-Tuwaijri told the FII discussion, which was moderated by Arab News business columnist Frank Kane.
“Between now and first quarter of 2019, we are going to introduce … opportunities in silos and grains … We’re also going to introduce some assets for education (and) a couple of assets in health care … and also some desalination plants.”
He added that there are several challenges to the pace of the privatization drive, including labor market policies and ”massive HR challenges.”
Saudi oil giant Aramco is “absolutely ready” for its long-awaited IPO but several regulatory procedures remain, he added.
Darren Davis, the acting CEO of Saudi Arabia’s largest mining company Ma’aden, said that privatizations can come in different forms.
His own company, for example, is partly government-owned, and partly owned by private shareholders.
“The Ma’aden case is an interesting example of the fact that privatization doesn’t come in one size, you need to be flexible in how you apply privatization,” he said.
Fellow panelist Bassem Awadallah, CEO of consultancy Tomoh Advisory, agreed that there were different models to pursue when it comes to selling off state assets.
“It is very healthy to have different models of privatization because countries need to develop their tailor-made solutions based on individual countries and sectors,” he said. “There is no model that fits all.”
Awadallah pointed out that privatization programs had been partly tainted by perceptions of a lack of transparency and corruption in some other markets.
“I think it is very important to explain to people what privatization is all about … People need to understand that this is not just another transfer of capital from the public sector to the private sector,” he said.
“The more open, and the more transparent the governments are in terms of addressing these issues, and in explaining to people why we need to privatize … is really something that needs to be addressed.”
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, pointed to the sell-off of Russian assets.
“We went through this painful privatization experience which we believe in the end was a success because now most of the successful private businesses emerged from those privatized entities,” he said.