Hanoi’s colonial-era railway doubles as selfie hotspot

HANOI: In the heart of Hanoi’s busy Old Quarter, French-built railroad tracks have become a hotspot for tourists seeking the perfect Instagram selfie, and for cafe owners serving up hot coffee and cold beverage.
Though picturesque, they are also perilous: the tracks are still in use and most days visitors must scramble for safety as the daily train rumbles through the narrow streets.
But for many, the thrill of dodging a speedy train is part of the appeal.
“It was amazing but scary in the same sense, a little bit overwhelming being so close to the train,” Australian tourist Michelle Richards said.
The tracks were first built by former colonial rulers France who used the railway to transport goods and people across Vietnam — then part of Indochina, along with Laos and Cambodia.
During the Vietnam War, parts of the railway were badly damaged by American bombs that rained down on the communist-ruled north.
Today the original meter-gauge tracks are still a mode of transport for tourists and travelers seeking a cheaper option.
But in the past few years, visitors to Hanoi have seized upon their photographic possibilities.
Hemmed in by houses and cafes, the tracks offer a unique charm for budding travel photographers — and a business opportunity for makeshift cafe owners who have set up shop.
“It’s got a really weird charm. You’ve got flowers from the balcony coming down, you’ve got buildings which are very old and close to each other. You see people here living close to the train tracks,” Hong Kong tourist Edward Tsim said.
As the train rumbles into view, everyone clears the tracks and pulls their phones out to capture the scene.
“It felt like waiting for Christmas... and when it arrived, wow, it was something else,” British tourist Paul Hardiman said.
“Well worth the wait.”
Sheraton Grand: a piece of 1920s history in modern London
- The Sheraton Grand London Park Lane caters to Arab travelers and is in a prime location
- Whether you’re with friends or family, it’s perfect for a seasonal stay
LONDON: Walking through the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, it’s almost as if we’ve never really left the Middle East. With its prime West End location — just a short walk from Oxford Street, Bond Street and Knightsbridge — and its willingness to cater to Arab travelers (removing alcohol from your room, offering prayer mats, and providing halal cuisine) the hotel has quite the fan base from the region. During our recent group stay, nothing was deemed too complicated for staff and they were happy to help.
Accommodating service aside, the hotel’s history is what impressed us the most. The Sheraton Grand first opened (as The Park Lane Hotel) in 1927; a time when Art Deco was the definitive style movement in the English capital, influencing all forms of design – fashion, film, interiors and architecture. This luxury property was unique at the time, and unashamedly modern. When Sheraton Hotels & Resorts took over in 1996, that history was thankfully retained; for example, there are copies of hotel magazine “The Park Lane Courier” dated 1929-30; plus a letter dated 1939 from developer and former chairman Sir Bracewell Smith notifying guests that The Park Lane was one of the safest places to be in London during World War II. The stunning ballroom — which has been used as a location for several international films including “The Danish Girl” and “Goldeneye” — displays old clippings and signage that indicate it had been selected as the shelter location for politicians had the Houses of Parliament taken a direct hit during World War II.
There are five categories of room available — from Classic to Grand Suite. We stayed in a mid-range Club Room that offered restricted views of the capital’s skyline, including the London Eye and The Shard. More impressive was the room’s size — ‘spacious’ is not a word we’d normally associate with London — while the Sheraton’s signature bed didn’t disappoint. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, Google it. The brand’s beds are legendary in their own right.
Oh. And the hotel is home to London’s first-ever ‘Five Senses’ suite, created in collaboration with a behavioral scientist and psychologist. The $2,065-per-night room is said to have a selection of items and experiences that induce happiness. Yes. Really.
Holidays are not complete without some good food, of course, and there are options here — some better than others. The breakfast buffets in both Italian restaurant Mercante and the Club Lounge left a lot to be desired, while Mercante’s dinner offering was also distinctly average.
But those disappointments were overcome by the glorious signature afternoon tea in the Palm Court, along with the modern British dishes at the pet-friendly Smith & Whistle, where a ‘dogtail’ menu — London’s very first permanent drinks list created exclusively for canine consumption — is available. Your furry friend can enjoy beverages including a ‘Poochie Colada’ and ‘Bubbly Bow Wow.’
At the time of publishing, rooms started from SAR 1,561 for a stay at the beginning of November. A stay at the Sheraton Grand is certainly not cheap, but as the saying goes, you get what you pay for. The location will save a lot on taxis and public transport, and the rooms really are spectacularly spacious. Whether you’re with friends or family, it’s perfect for a seasonal stay.
THE LOWDOWN
WHERE: Sheraton Grand London Park Lane
PRICE: From $416 per night at start of November
NO. OF ROOMS: 303
PHONE: +44 20 7499 6321
WEBSITE: sheratonparklane.com