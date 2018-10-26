Deployment of Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia to drop — Philippine labor chief

You are here

Saudi Arabia was the leading country of destination among Overseas Filipino Workers in 2017, Philippine government data show. Above, OFWs in Riyadh. (AFP)
DUBAI: The Saudi government’s efforts to employ its nationals is impacting on the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to the kingdom, the Philippine labor chief has said.

“Hiring of Filipino workers (in the kingdom) may possibly drop by 20 to 30 percent this year because of the Saudization program,” according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, as reported by local daily Philippine Star.

The labor official described his recent trip to the kingdom, wherein he said he could hardly find OFWs at malls and terminals, which used to teem with Filipino salesclerks and other workers.

Bello however stressed there would be no mass displacement of OFWs in the kingdom because Saudi nationals still prefer to hire Filipinos.

“It’s not displacement, it’s more on non-deployment. Those who are already (employed) won’t be affected because (Saudis) really prefer Filipinos over other nationalities,” Bello said.

Gulf states largely have been dependent on expatriates to power their economies, and a 2013 study has shown that almost half of Saudi Arabia’s workforce are foreign workers. The scenario is much worse in Qatar where 95 percent of its labor force are non-nationals; in the UAE with a 94 percent expatriate labor complement; 83 percent in Kuwait; 71 percent in Oman; and 64 percent in Bahrain. The Gulf governments have implemented their own labor nationalization schemes to absorb more of their citizens and curb unemployment, albeit at higher public costs.

For one, Kuwait’s public sector is on track to achieve a 100 percent Kuwaiti workforce but it could be at the expense largely of the Egyptian and the Filipino communities.

The Philippine government however is looking for alternative destinations for OFWs that would be affected by the labor nationalization programs of the Gulf countries, Bello said, noting that Germany and Israel were being considered.

Oil prices drop as focus shifts to oversupply

Updated 55 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil prices drop as focus shifts to oversupply

  • Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor said on Thursday that the oil market could face oversupply in the current quarter
  • US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports start on November 4
Updated 55 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Friday and were heading for a third weekly loss, pulled down as Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor said the market may become oversupplied soon and after a slump in global equities clouded the outlook for demand.
Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $76.38 a barrel by 0331 GMT. The global benchmark is on course for a weekly loss of over 4 percent.
US crude was down 64 cents, or 1 percent, at $66.68 a barrel. The US benchmark is set for a 3.5 percent loss this week.
“Bearish sentiment could force a re-test of support in the low $70.0 per barrel range,” Fitch Solutions said in a note on Friday.
Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor said on Thursday that the oil market could face oversupply in the current quarter.
“The market in the fourth quarter could be shifting toward an oversupply situation as evidenced by rising inventories over the past few weeks,” Adeeb Al-Aama said.
Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said there could be a need for intervention to reduce oil stockpiles after increases in recent months.
US crude oil stockpiles rose last week for the fifth consecutive week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said this week.
Falls in stock markets have roiled oil prices this week as Wall Street had its biggest daily decline since 2011.
“The near $10 per barrel drop in Brent crude seen over October is a spillover from the global sell-off in equities and broader risk-off sentiment in the market,” said Fitch Solutions.
Financial markets have been hit hard by a range of worries, including the US-China trade war, a rout in emerging market currencies, rising borrowing costs and bond yields, and economic concerns in Italy.
There are also signs of a slowdown in global trade, with container and bulk freight rates dropping away after rising for most of 2018.
Despite this, Fitch Solutions said “fundamentals in oil ... remain broadly bullish,” largely because of the US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports, which start on November 4.
Washington is putting pressure on governments around the world to stop importing oil from Iran.
Most, including its biggest customer China, are falling in line, and Iran has turned to storing its unsold oil on its tanker fleet in the hope that it can sell the crude off quickly once the sanctions are lifted again.

