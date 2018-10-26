Flash floods kill 6 in southern Russia; 1 person missing

MOSCOW: At least six people died as flash floods hit southern Russia, paralyzing road and train traffic across the Black Sea region and forcing hundreds to evacuate their homes, rescue officials said Friday.
The region, which hosted many events for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, saw a huge amount of rain on a single day — Wednesday — that equaled the region’s average rainfall for two months. The deluge caused rivers to overflow and roar down the mountainous area.
Weather forecasters predicted torrential rain Friday evening in Sochi, the Winter Olympics city on the Black Sea where Russian President Vladimir Putin often welcomes foreign dignitaries.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said Friday that six people died in several locations near the town of Tuapse when torrential rains and flash floods hit. An elderly woman also went missing after she was swept away by the gusts of water in Tuapse.
Footage on state television showed people being evacuated from villages in inflatable boats and emergency crews repairing a section of a collapsed bridge.
The floods have damaged roads and railroad bridges, paralyzing traffic. More than 20 trains running along the Black Sea coast have been delayed after a section of a railroad bridge collapsed, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at nearby stations. Emergency officials offered temporary accommodations and food to the passengers.
Russian Railways said Friday that they have repaired one of the tracks, allowing a train to travel between two major Black Sea coastal towns for the first time since Wednesday.
Pakistan army chief confirms death sentence for 14 militants
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's army chief has approved death sentences for 14 "hardcore terrorists" convicted by military courts for attacks in recent years that killed 19 security forces and three civilians.
A military statement issued Friday says Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also approved prison terms for eight militants. It says those convicted were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians, as well as the destruction of educational institutions and a famous ski resort in Swat valley. It didn't say when the men would be executed.
Military trials are not open to the public in Pakistani but defendants have the right to hire their own lawyers.
Pakistan lifted a moratorium on the death penalty after a 2014 militant attack on an army-run school in Peshawar that killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.