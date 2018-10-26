You are here

  • Home
  • Jose Mourinho backs Lukaku to get back in the goals as Manchester United seek to get back on track
﻿

Jose Mourinho backs Lukaku to get back in the goals as Manchester United seek to get back on track

Lukaku had a great World Cup with Belgium, but that form has not continued into this season's Premier League. (AFP)
Updated 26 October 2018
Arab News
0

Jose Mourinho backs Lukaku to get back in the goals as Manchester United seek to get back on track

  • Big Belgian without a goal in over a month as Everton visit on Sunday.
  • United have won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions.
Updated 26 October 2018
Arab News
0

LONDON: Romelu Lukaku has been backed to find his scoring boots by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Everton tomorrow. 

The Belgian striker is without a goal in eight matches and with United looking far from their attacking best this season could really do with the 25-year-old finding the back of the net. They have won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions and the pressure is on at Old Trafford.

But while some are worrying about Lukaku’s form — his last goal was away to Watford on Sept. 15 — Mourinho is not one of them. 

“I always feel the (next) game is the game (he will score),” the United boss said.  

“I feel that every game. One day it will be, he will score and one day his confidence levels will be back to normal, which clearly they are not there.”

If Mourinho and United fans are in need of an omen then they need look no further than his last big goal drought. In 2016 Lukaku went 18 hours of football without a goal for Everton, before netting a 11-minute hat-trick away to Sunderland.

With the side’s main striker out of form there was talk that former United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a shock move back to Old Trafford in the January transfer window. But Mourinho kicked that idea into Row Z, saying: “(It is) “not possible.”

For Everton summer signing Yerry Mina, who was linked with United, is in contention to make his debut. 

 

Topics: Jose Mourinho Romelu Lukaku Manchester United everton

Nadal set for Paris return, two months after US Open injury

Updated 26 October 2018
AFP
0

Nadal set for Paris return, two months after US Open injury

Updated 26 October 2018
AFP
0

PARIS: Rafeal Nadal arrived in France on Friday ahead of his expected return at the Paris Masters next week from the knee injury that flared up at the US Open.
The 17-time Grand Slam champion was forced to withdraw from his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in early September.
The injury sidelined him for Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against France, and also from the tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.
Nadal "has arrived in Paris," Paris Masters director Guy Forget confirmed at Friday's draw.
Nadal is due to face either France's Jeremy Chardy or his Spanish compatriot Fernando Verdasco when he makes his scheduled comeback in the second round at Bercy.
In his absence Novak Djokovic has moved to within 215 points of world number one Nadal in the ATP rankings.
The Serb who won Wimbledon and the US Open faces a rematch with Italian Marco Cecchinato, who beat him in the French Open quarter-finals, or a qualifier in his Paris opener.
During his enforced time out Nadal joined in the clean-up operation after flash floods killed 12 people on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca where he lives.
After Paris the ATP tour's eight top-ranked players congregate in London from November 11 for the season's Finals.
The 32-year-old Nadal has enjoyed a successful year, clinching his 17th Grand Slam title by winning an 11th French Open in June, after triumphs in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome.

Topics: tennis Rafael Nadal

Related

0
Sport
Nadal, Djokovic to play exhibition in Saudi Arabia
0
Sport
Rafael Nadal apologizes after withdrawing from Asian tournaments with bad knee

Latest updates

India police arrest more than 2,000 over temple protests
0
Saudi delegation to attend EU-Arab Summit
0
App Watch: Seven, for guided exercises
0
Saudi, Bahraini navies conclude joint drill
0
Saudi Arabia praises GCC for anti-smoking initiatives
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.