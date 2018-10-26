Jose Mourinho backs Lukaku to get back in the goals as Manchester United seek to get back on track

LONDON: Romelu Lukaku has been backed to find his scoring boots by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Everton tomorrow.

The Belgian striker is without a goal in eight matches and with United looking far from their attacking best this season could really do with the 25-year-old finding the back of the net. They have won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions and the pressure is on at Old Trafford.

But while some are worrying about Lukaku’s form — his last goal was away to Watford on Sept. 15 — Mourinho is not one of them.

“I always feel the (next) game is the game (he will score),” the United boss said.

“I feel that every game. One day it will be, he will score and one day his confidence levels will be back to normal, which clearly they are not there.”

If Mourinho and United fans are in need of an omen then they need look no further than his last big goal drought. In 2016 Lukaku went 18 hours of football without a goal for Everton, before netting a 11-minute hat-trick away to Sunderland.

With the side’s main striker out of form there was talk that former United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a shock move back to Old Trafford in the January transfer window. But Mourinho kicked that idea into Row Z, saying: “(It is) “not possible.”

For Everton summer signing Yerry Mina, who was linked with United, is in contention to make his debut.