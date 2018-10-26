Rolls-Royce hit by delay to engine for new Airbus jet

LONDON: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said on Friday that it would deliver fewer Trent 7000 engines this year than initially expected due to production problems, hitting both its shares and those of major customer Airbus.
Rolls-Royce shares plunged as much as 13 percent after Bloomberg reported the delays.
Rolls-Royce said in a statement that it now expected to deliver about 500 large engines this year, down from about 550 previously, and that it was working closely with customers such as Airbus, which is using the Trent 7000 on its new A330neo jet.
The problems come as the European planemaker is itself rushing to meet delivery targets this year.
The widebody A330 has historically been a second key source of cash for Airbus behind its best-selling A320, but the latest model has been hit by weak sales and engine reliability problems in testing.
“While the production ramp up issues in Q4 (the fourth quarter) are regrettable, such issues in the early stages of a new engine program are not uncommon in our industry,” Rolls-Royce said, reiterating its financial guidance for 2018.
“As we move into 2019 we are confident that Trent 7000 production and delivery volumes will increase significantly to meet our customer commitments.”
Rolls-Royce has also been grappling with problems affecting blades on its Trent 1000 engines for more than two years, and last month said it was still managing durability issues within its fleet and was replacing affected parts.
The 7000 is derived from the 1000, but Rolls-Royce’s chief executive Warren East said in June the new engine was not affected by the Trent 1000 problems.
East said in August the company faced challenges in producing significant quantities of its new engines — 7000s and 97Ks — in the second half, but was well positioned to overcome them.
Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said in a note that Rolls-Royce could have to compensate Airbus and airlines.
Market sources say the A330neo, a refresh of the A330 launched with fuel-saving engines in 2014 at a time when oil was above $100 a barrel, has struggled to make its mark because of lower oil prices and the popularity of the underlying model.
Additionally, Boeing has been targeting potential customers with its newer Boeing 787, many powered by alternative engines from Rolls-Royce rival General Electric.
Airbus and Rolls-Royce say that the A330neo could benefit from a trend toward low-cost, long-haul operations, the economics of which are looking more attractive as oil prices return to $80.
UK’s South Hook to get first non-Qatari LNG tanker
- Commodities trader Vitol said it would import LNG in the Yari tanker into South Hook on Oct. 31
- South Hook has been upgraded so it can receive LNG that is not just from Qatar
LONDON: Britain’s South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is scheduled to receive its first tanker of LNG not supplied by Qatar at the end of this month.
Commodities trader Vitol said it would import LNG in the Yari tanker into South Hook on Oct. 31. The tanker is coming from the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in the US.
The South Hook LNG Terminal, located in Milford Haven in west Wales, has received LNG from Qatar since it became operational in 2010, where it is regasified and delivered into the gas grid. It can provide around 20 percent of Britain’s natural gas needs.
Qatar is the leading LNG exporter to Britain but it has also found new demand from countries such as Pakistan, Poland and Turkey.
South Hook has been upgraded so it can receive LNG that is not just from Qatar. The shareholders in the South Hook LNG Terminal Company are Qatar Petroleum, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Total.
South Hook Gas is responsible for managing the terminal’s import capacity.
Elsewhere, Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas fell to a more than two-month low this week amid increased supply and lower demand especially in Japan, which is expecting a warmer-than-usual winter and the restart of nuclear reactors.
High freight rates are also weighing on Asian demand, with deliveries of LNG heading to northwest Europe instead.
December spot LNG fell to the lowest since Aug. 10.
Illustrating the tepid demand, a fleet of half-a-dozen tankers carrying unsold LNG has been floating in Singapore and Malaysian waters for up to two weeks, traders said this week.
The ships are carrying a total of around 1 million cubic meters of LNG, worth more than $200 million at current spot market prices.
The LNG cargoes were purchased ahead of the northern hemisphere winter season in a strategic move but are now
failing to find buyers, several traders told Reuters.