Nadal set for Paris return, two months after US Open injury

PARIS: Rafeal Nadal arrived in France on Friday ahead of his expected return at the Paris Masters next week from the knee injury that flared up at the US Open.
The 17-time Grand Slam champion was forced to withdraw from his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in early September.
The injury sidelined him for Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against France, and also from the tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.
Nadal "has arrived in Paris," Paris Masters director Guy Forget confirmed at Friday's draw.
Nadal is due to face either France's Jeremy Chardy or his Spanish compatriot Fernando Verdasco when he makes his scheduled comeback in the second round at Bercy.
In his absence Novak Djokovic has moved to within 215 points of world number one Nadal in the ATP rankings.
The Serb who won Wimbledon and the US Open faces a rematch with Italian Marco Cecchinato, who beat him in the French Open quarter-finals, or a qualifier in his Paris opener.
During his enforced time out Nadal joined in the clean-up operation after flash floods killed 12 people on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca where he lives.
After Paris the ATP tour's eight top-ranked players congregate in London from November 11 for the season's Finals.
The 32-year-old Nadal has enjoyed a successful year, clinching his 17th Grand Slam title by winning an 11th French Open in June, after triumphs in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome.
Record-breaking Virat Kohli still focused on getting runs for India
- Kohli became the fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs on Wednesday.
- Man of the moment, however, is not focused on more individual records, rather team success.
DEHLI: Indian captain Virat Kohli has set a new benchmark for consistency but the 29-year-old says he feels no sense of entitlement even after a decade of international cricket.
Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs in his 205th innings against West Indies on Wednesday, eclipsing compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record by an astounding 54 innings.
With over 1,000 ODI runs in 2018, Kohli walks out to the crease with an aura of near-invincibility but he said the secret still lies in working hard for every run and never taking things for granted.
“Even after playing for 10 years, I don’t feel like I’m entitled for anything here,” Kohli told BCCI.tv.
“You still have to work hard for every run you score at the international level while playing for your country because there are many people who want this very badly.
“So when you’re in that position yourself, you should have that same hunger and passion. You should never take things for granted, never take it easy at any stage.”
Kohli went on to smash an unbeaten 157 in Visakhapatnam for his 37th century, 12 short of the all-time record held by Tendulkar.
Despite such glowing individual numbers, Kohli insisted his greatest source of joy remains in contributing for the team.
“I’ve just focussed on the situation, and I’m glad that I’ve been able to help the team by contributing with the bat,” he added.
“My duty is to score runs and having done that for a long period now, everything has collected together for this moment. But the intention always is to look for what the team needs and just score as many runs as possible.”