Prince Sultan bin Salman: Aviation is ‘not just a hobby for me, but a lifelong passion’

JEDDAH: The World Air Sports Federation honored Prince Sultan bin Salman at its General Assembly in Luxor, Egypt on Friday.

Prince Sultan, who is the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), was honored for being the first Arab astronaut, and for his work with the Saudi Aviation Club, which he founded.

“This accolade is a tribute to all those who have supported aviation in the Kingdom, foremost King Salman who has given his unwavering support to the Saudi Aviation Club since its inception,” said Prince Sultan.

“This is a tribute not only for me, but also for everyone who positively influenced my life, whether my family, my trainers or whoever worked with me in the aviation field.

“Aviation is not just a hobby for me, but a lifelong passion,” he continued.

Prince Sultan stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of aviation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the near future. “The aviation field, whether commercial or general aviation, is now a considerable economic sector worldwide,” he said.

Prince Sultan also highlighted the deep ties between the leadership and people of the two countries, citing Egypt’s contribution to the construction and planning of infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

He also noted that the two countries are increasing cooperation in tourism and heritage too, explaining that the Riyadh National Museum will host the Egyptian Islamic Museum within the next six months. Egypt will also host the “Roads of Arabia” exhibition of Saudi archaeological masterpieces in late 2019.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has also agreed to form a joint Egyptian-Saudi team to carry out excavation work in the Kingdom and to train Saudi nationals to restore monuments. Prince Sultan noted that Egypt is one of the most prominent countries in this field.

“We are working with the Egyptians in the restoration of an architectural heritage building, the results of which will be announced during an archaeological forum that take place soon at the Saudi Embassy in Cairo,” said Prince Sultan.