Prince Sultan bin Salman: Aviation is ‘not just a hobby for me, but a lifelong passion’

World Air Sports Federation President Frits Brink honors SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman in Luxor, Egypt on Friday. (SPA)
Updated 26 October 2018
Arab News
  • This accolade is a tribute to all those who have supported aviation in the Kingdom: Prince sultan
  • Prince Sultan also highlighted the deep ties between the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia and Egypt
JEDDAH: The World Air Sports Federation honored Prince Sultan bin Salman at its General Assembly in Luxor, Egypt on Friday.

Prince Sultan, who is the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), was honored for being the first Arab astronaut, and for his work with the Saudi Aviation Club, which he founded. 

“This accolade is a tribute to all those who have supported aviation in the Kingdom, foremost King Salman who has given his unwavering support to the Saudi Aviation Club since its inception,” said Prince Sultan. 

“This is a tribute not only for me, but also for everyone who positively influenced my life, whether my family, my trainers or whoever worked with me in the aviation field.

“Aviation is not just a hobby for me, but a lifelong passion,” he continued. 

Prince Sultan stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of aviation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the near future. “The aviation field, whether commercial or general aviation, is now a considerable economic sector worldwide,” he said.

Prince Sultan also highlighted the deep ties between the leadership and people of the two countries, citing Egypt’s contribution to the construction and planning of infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

He also noted that the two countries are increasing cooperation in tourism and heritage too, explaining that the Riyadh National Museum will host the Egyptian Islamic Museum within the next six months. Egypt will also host the “Roads of Arabia” exhibition of Saudi archaeological masterpieces in late 2019. 

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has also agreed to form a joint Egyptian-Saudi team to carry out excavation work in the Kingdom and to train Saudi nationals to restore monuments. Prince Sultan noted that Egypt is one of the most prominent countries in this field. 

“We are working with the Egyptians in the restoration of an architectural heritage building, the results of which will be announced during an archaeological forum that take place soon at the Saudi Embassy in Cairo,” said Prince Sultan.

Updated 27 October 2018
Rashid Hassan
  • The two-day summit starts on Monday under the theme “shared horizons.”
RIYADH: A Saudi business delegation will attend the third EU-Arab World Summit in Athens next week, with the aim of promoting the interests of the Kingdom’s business sector.
The two-day summit starts on Monday under the theme “shared horizons.” The delegation will be headed by the chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), Sami Al-Obaidy.
The summit will be attended by senior officials and businesspeople from various countries, CSC spokesman Ismail Ali told Arab News.
It aims to provide a representative and dynamic platform to discuss European-Arab cooperation and partnership.
The CSC’s participation reflects the importance it attaches to Saudi economic interests, providing business opportunities, and discussing trade and investment cooperation, said Al-Obaidy.
Such an important event will contribute to the prosperity of the Arab world and Europe, he added.
The summit will discuss investment trends, foreign direct investment, the transport sector’s role in promoting trade and inter-regional investment, the EU’s role in developing digital economies, and the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

