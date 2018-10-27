You are here

Saudi Arabia praises GCC for anti-smoking initiatives

Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah recommendations of the fourth meeting of the Health Ministers’ Council of the GCC states. (SPA)
Updated 27 October 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia praises GCC for anti-smoking initiatives

  • Al-Rabiah stressed the importance of these recommendations in supporting the health sector in GCC countries
Updated 27 October 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has praised the efforts and achievements of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in combating smoking and raising awareness about of its dangers. 

He pointed out that the organization has put in place a new program to improve existing initiatives and establish working groups tackle the issue.

Al-Rabiah also welcomed the recommendations of the fourth meeting of the Health Ministers’ Council of the GCC states, held in Kuwait, which called for: A focus on reducing tobacco use; electronic connectivity; the provision of health care for all GCC citizens; the examination of all those entering GCC countries; unified purchasing; and the central registration and pricing of medication. 

He stressed the importance of these recommendations in supporting the health sector in GCC countries.

Saudi delegation to attend EU-Arab Summit

Updated 27 October 2018
Rashid Hassan
Saudi delegation to attend EU-Arab Summit

  • The two-day summit starts on Monday under the theme “shared horizons.”
Updated 27 October 2018
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: A Saudi business delegation will attend the third EU-Arab World Summit in Athens next week, with the aim of promoting the interests of the Kingdom’s business sector.
The two-day summit starts on Monday under the theme “shared horizons.” The delegation will be headed by the chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), Sami Al-Obaidy.
The summit will be attended by senior officials and businesspeople from various countries, CSC spokesman Ismail Ali told Arab News.
It aims to provide a representative and dynamic platform to discuss European-Arab cooperation and partnership.
The CSC’s participation reflects the importance it attaches to Saudi economic interests, providing business opportunities, and discussing trade and investment cooperation, said Al-Obaidy.
Such an important event will contribute to the prosperity of the Arab world and Europe, he added.
The summit will discuss investment trends, foreign direct investment, the transport sector’s role in promoting trade and inter-regional investment, the EU’s role in developing digital economies, and the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

