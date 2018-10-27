Saudi Arabia praises GCC for anti-smoking initiatives

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has praised the efforts and achievements of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in combating smoking and raising awareness about of its dangers.

He pointed out that the organization has put in place a new program to improve existing initiatives and establish working groups tackle the issue.

Al-Rabiah also welcomed the recommendations of the fourth meeting of the Health Ministers’ Council of the GCC states, held in Kuwait, which called for: A focus on reducing tobacco use; electronic connectivity; the provision of health care for all GCC citizens; the examination of all those entering GCC countries; unified purchasing; and the central registration and pricing of medication.

He stressed the importance of these recommendations in supporting the health sector in GCC countries.