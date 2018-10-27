Saudi, Bahraini navies conclude joint drill

Saudi delegation to attend EU-Arab Summit

RIYADH: A Saudi business delegation will attend the third EU-Arab World Summit in Athens next week, with the aim of promoting the interests of the Kingdom’s business sector.

The two-day summit starts on Monday under the theme “shared horizons.” The delegation will be headed by the chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), Sami Al-Obaidy.

The summit will be attended by senior officials and businesspeople from various countries, CSC spokesman Ismail Ali told Arab News.

It aims to provide a representative and dynamic platform to discuss European-Arab cooperation and partnership.

The CSC’s participation reflects the importance it attaches to Saudi economic interests, providing business opportunities, and discussing trade and investment cooperation, said Al-Obaidy.

Such an important event will contribute to the prosperity of the Arab world and Europe, he added.

The summit will discuss investment trends, foreign direct investment, the transport sector’s role in promoting trade and inter-regional investment, the EU’s role in developing digital economies, and the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.