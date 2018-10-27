Turkey’s Erdogan names 39 new provincial governors

Daesh kills 41 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

BEIRUT: Daesh has killed 41 US-backed fighters in Syria battling to oust the extremists from their eastern holdout of Hajin on the Iraqi border, a war monitor said Saturday.

Daesh late Friday used suicide bombers as part of a counter-attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition against the militants, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.