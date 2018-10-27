ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed new governors to 39 of the country’s 81 provinces, a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette showed on Saturday.
Former Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin was appointed to the capital Ankara and the former governor for the southeastern province of Gaziantep, Ali Yerlikaya, was appointed to Istanbul.
Turkey’s Erdogan names 39 new provincial governors
Turkey’s Erdogan names 39 new provincial governors
- Former Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin was appointed to the capital Ankara
- Former governor for the southeastern province of Gaziantep, Ali Yerlikaya, was appointed to Istanbul
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed new governors to 39 of the country’s 81 provinces, a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette showed on Saturday.
Daesh kills 41 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria
BEIRUT: Daesh has killed 41 US-backed fighters in Syria battling to oust the extremists from their eastern holdout of Hajin on the Iraqi border, a war monitor said Saturday.
Daesh late Friday used suicide bombers as part of a counter-attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition against the militants, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.