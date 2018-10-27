Kendall Jenner sports a L’Afshar bag courtside in LA

DUBAI: Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner showed off a bag by Dubai-based brand L’Afshar at a basketball game in Los Angeles last week.
The Kardashian sibling sported a boxy purple bag with a gold chain, called the Ida in Purple Croc, at a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers — whose official colors are purple and yellow.
Jenner attended the game with Travis Scott, her younger sister’s beau. The model wore two outfits during the evening — a white graphic t-shirt with jeans and, later on, a black top with jeans and metallic silver boots.
The 22-year-old model isn’t the only celebrity fan of the label, Kylie Jenner has also been spotted clutching a bag by L’Afshar in recent months.
Back in June, the younger Jenner sister, a make-up mogul and mother of one, was seen wearing the see-through Lucite Pagoda bag in Cannes, France.
Lilian Afshar, the designer behind the brand, is known for her unique, structured designs and use of marbled resin and intricate mirrorwork.
The Ida in Purple Croc bag has been worn by more than a few Hollywood celebrities, including Laura Dern and Rachel Bilson. However, those aren’t the only A-listers who seem to be huge fans of the homegrown brand — actress Jasmin Sanders, Bella Hadid, Kate Upton and Alicia Keys have all made public appearances with L’Afshar’s arm candy on hand.
It isn’t the only Gulf-based brand to have caught the Kardashian clan’s attention, however.
In September, Kylie took to Instagram to build up hype for her latest cosmetics launch wearing a catsuit by none other than Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi.
Known for his glittering, tight-fitting gowns, Al-Jasmi has dressed the who’s who of the entertainment industry, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.
The 21-year-old soon-to-be-billionaire took to Instagram to drum up excitement for her collaboration with best friend, Jordyn Woods.
Woods is pictured wearing a mini dress with revealing cut outs, while Jenner chose a dazzling, fitted catsuit.
It wasn’t the first time the Kardashian sibling wore a show-stopping dress by the designer — she previously stepped out in a barely there, silver number designed by Al-Jasmi during New York Fashion Week in 2016.
The social media star also wore a beaded bag by Kuwaiti brand Marzook during her birthday celebrations earlier this year — leading the $2,495 clutch to be sold out online.