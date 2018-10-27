The Six: Nature reserves across the Middle East to explore this winter season

DUBAI: The Middle East is home to some breathtaking displays of natural beauty in its many parks and reserves.
Al-Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve
The Lebanese reserve is home to three cedar forests, with some of the trees standing at an estimated 2,000 years old. The area is also famous for the conservation of the Lebanese jungle cat.
Dana Biosphere Reserve
This Jordanian conservation area is made up of a system of mountains and wadis and is home to rare and threatened species, including the Syrian wolf.
Ras Al-Jinz Turtle Reserve
This nesting ground of the endangered green turtle, the chelonia mydas, is found on the coast of Oman.
Ras Al-Khor Wildlife Sanctuary
The Dubai-based wetland sanctuary serves as a breeding ground for crustaceans, mammals and fish, with hordes of flamingos stealing the show in the winter.
Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve
This Egyptian national park extends from the coral reefs of the Red Sea to the desert of the Sinai.
Wadi Hanifa
Once a waste disposal site, Wadi Hanifa is now a beautiful valley in Riyadh. Known in the pre-Islamic era as Wadi Al-Irdh, it was renamed Wadi Hanifa after the Bani Hanifa tribe that populated the area.
Singer Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam
- O’Connor’s 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” became a global hit, with her haunting voice, shaved head and single-tone outfits turning her into both an enigmatic and captivating figure
LONDON: Outspoken Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has announced she has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada.
Having adopted the name Magda Davitt last year, the 51-year-old is now called Shuhada Davitt.
She also changed her Twitter avatar to a black-and-white image of the Nike Swoosh logo and the slogan: “Wear a hijab. Just do it.”
“This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey,” she tweeted.
“All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada.”
Her Twitter account says the singer now lives in “Direland.”
O’Connor’s 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” became a global hit, with her haunting voice, shaved head and single-tone outfits turning her into both an enigmatic and captivating figure.
But her career began to falter after she tore up a picture of the late Pope John Paul II while appearing as a musical guest on US television in 1992.
She said she was protesting sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, but her gesture was roundly condemned in the media and she was eventually forced to apologize.
Yet her fight against the Catholic Church continued, and in 1999 O’Connor was ordained as a priest by a breakaway church based in the French city of Lourdes.
Catholicism does not sanction priesthood for women.
O’Connor told Billboard magazine in 2014 that she was still ordained but had stepped away from priesthood because “I’m not interested in causing more trouble than I already am.”