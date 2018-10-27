You are here

  • Home
  • Jordanian FM: We have defeated Daesh but we haven't destroyed Daesh
﻿

Jordanian FM: We have defeated Daesh but we haven't destroyed Daesh

1 / 2
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks at the fourth plenary session at the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. (IISS)
2 / 2
Updated 27 October 2018
Arab News
0

Jordanian FM: We have defeated Daesh but we haven't destroyed Daesh

  • Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, along with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Brett McGurk are set to speak
  • The fourth plenary session of the day is titled: Stabilization and Reconstruction in the Middle East
Updated 27 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Saturday that the world has defeated Daesh, but it hasn’t destroyed the extremist group yet.

“Stabilization in Syria is key, otherwise we will encounter something worse than Daesh in the future,” Safadi said.

The Jordanian foreign minister was speaking at the 14th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue during the fourth plenary session among his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Brett McGurk.

Safadi also spoke of the Geneva peace negotiations as being the only way to reach peace, while adding that there’s a need to realistically identify the true sources of threat.

“We must have a holistic approach or we won’t be able to build a future we all deserve and solve all the conflicts we witness,” Safadi said, adding that “We need to differentiate between reconstruction and destabilization.”

Safadi also spoke about how, for Jordan, the key conflict is the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and how the it has and continues to support and try and meet the needs of the refugees.

Topics: iissmd18 iissmd2018 IISS Manama Dialogue Manama Bahrain Jordan

Related

0
Middle-East
Manama Dialogue: Saudi FM denies Riyadh is changing alliances, says relations with US are ‘ironclad’
0
Middle-East
Surprise Netanyahu visit to Oman leads opening talks at Manama Dialogue

Daesh kills 60 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

Updated 27 October 2018
AFP
0

Daesh kills 60 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

Updated 27 October 2018
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Daesh has killed 60 US-backed fighters in Syria who are battling to oust the extremists from their eastern holdout of Hajin on the Iraqi border, a war monitor said Saturday.
Daesh late Friday dispatched suicide bombers as part of a counter-attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights.
The SDF fighters, who are backed by US-led coalition air strikes, were killed overnight, the Observatory said.
In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, Daesh said it had attacked the village of Sousa late Friday and detonated a car bomb near the village of Al-Baghuza further south, down the Euphrates river.
The SDF last month launched an offensive against the militants in the Hajin pocket on the eastern banks of the Euphrates, in Deir Ezzor province.
Daesh has staged a bloody fightback.
Since September 10, 270 SDF fighters and 496 Daesh militants have been killed in the offensive, the Observatory says.
The coalition estimates that 2,000 Daesh fighters remain in the Hajin area.
Last week, the Observatory said coalition air strikes had killed 41 civilians in Sousa, 10 of them children, on October 18 and 19.
But the coalition said it had targeted a Daesh command post on October 18, and denied carrying out any strikes in the area the following day.
Daesh overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" across land it controlled.
But the extremist group has since lost most of that territory to various offensives in both countries.
In Syria, its presence has been reduced to parts of the vast Badia desert and the Hajin pocket.
Syria's war has killed more than 360,000 people since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Topics: SDF Daesh eastern Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Idlib province: Syria’s last major rebel stronghold
0
Middle-East
Israel accuses Syria, Iran of orchestrating Gaza rocket fire

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Poison Squad by Deborah Blum
0
High turnout reported in Kandahar despite fear of attacks
0
Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse help West Indies to win over India and series leveller
0
Burns and plastic surgery institute creates hope for Bangladeshi patients
0
Kashmir observes shutdown to mark ‘Black Day’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.