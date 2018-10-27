Haze hovers over Indian capital as peak pollution season arrives

NEW DELHI: India’s capital was covered in a blanket of choking grey air and pollution on Saturday, with government data showing air quality slumping to “severe” or “very poor” levels in almost all parts of Delhi.
Authorities have already advised residents to keep outdoor activity to a minimum from the beginning of next month until at least the end of the Hindu festival of Diwali on Nov. 7, when firecrackers typically further taint air already hit by the burning of crop stubble in neighboring states.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 25 out of 31 monitoring stations in various localities of Delhi for which data https://app.cpcbccr.com/AQI_India was available on Saturday showed that the air quality in those areas could “seriously impact” the health of sick people and affect even those without any respiratory illness.
The rest of the five monitoring stations showed “poor” air quality, which the CPCB says can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.
“We have been stripped of our #RightToBreathe,” DelhiPollution, an online forum to engage people on pollution in Delhi, said on Twitter.
Like last winter, many parents in Delhi plan to send their children out of the city.
Some doctors in the capital said they had already begun to witness a surge in patients with respiratory problems.
Prashant Saxena, head pulmonologist at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, said the number of patients coming to him with breathing problems, asthma, chest and related ailments has increased 15-20 percent in the past two weeks.
“I am expecting it to rise further, because the air quality is worsening and pollution is an ever increasing problem here,” he said.
“I am getting a lot of people who are not getting relief easily. They require medication for longer.”
Despite pressure from health experts, the government this year held off on a wholesale ban on fireworks and has faced criticism for failing to prevent farmers in states neighboring Delhi from burning stubble.
To curb pollution levels around Diwali, the country’s top court this month only allowed the use of “green” firecrackers, but it was unclear how the rule would be enforced or whether there was such a thing as an environmentally safe firework.
Environmentalists have also questioned the credibility of the federal government’s target to reduce stubble burning by 70 percent in neighboring Punjab and Haryana states this year.
Haze hovers over Indian capital as peak pollution season arrives
Haze hovers over Indian capital as peak pollution season arrives
- 25 out of 31 monitoring stations in various localities of Delhi showed that the air quality in those areas could “seriously impact” the health of residents
- Authorities have already advised residents to keep outdoor activity to a minimum from the beginning of next month
NEW DELHI: India’s capital was covered in a blanket of choking grey air and pollution on Saturday, with government data showing air quality slumping to “severe” or “very poor” levels in almost all parts of Delhi.
Burns and plastic surgery institute creates hope for Bangladeshi patients
DHAKA: “It was like a nightmare to me. I only noticed a spark from the electric switchboard and the fire broke out instantly causing me to be severely burned in the hands, chest and legs,” said Mohammad Shamim, 25, a patient of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Shamim was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning after the fire at his factory.
“Here I am receiving the treatment and most of the medicines free of cost. The doctors and nurses are highly trained and cordial to me,” said Shamim, who received second-degree burns and will require two lots of surgery to recover fully.
Like Shamim, there are many other injured patients admitted to the burns institute, the only specialized burn injury treatment institute in the country.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the burns and plastic surgery institute last Wednesday.
“This 12-story burn and plastic surgery institute is the largest hospital in the world of its kind. It has 500 beds, 50 intensive care units, 12 operation theaters,” Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the institute, told Arab News.
He said that it will be an “one-stop treatment center” for burns and plastic surgery. Patients will receive the most advanced treatments from the institute.
The institute contains three different blocks: One is a burns unit, one a plastic surgery unit and the other will function as an academic wing.
“In this institute our doctors and medical professionals will get the opportunity to acquire excellence in their arena. At present we have the largest burns and plastic surgery institute in the world but we dream of being the best in providing treatment facilities,” Dr. Sen said.
The institute has a collaboration agreement with Singapore General Hospital as well as other renowned hospitals in Australia and India under which it will run training and research activities, he said.
It will take a few more months to run the institute at full capacity, Dr. Sen said. “We have a plan to invite world- famous doctors and plastic surgeons in this institute to interact with our local experts, which will eventually help the local professionals to enhance their expertise,” he said.
The Bangladesh government has initially spent $120 million in building the burns and plastic surgery institute, which will provide treatment, research and study facilities simultaneously with a workforce of 2,200 doctors, nurses and medical staff.