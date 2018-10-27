You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Poison Squad by Deborah Blum

Updated 27 October 2018
Arab News
  • Blum’s book, The Poison Squad, is an intense historical narrative about the fight to regulate food in the US
  • The book is packed with political scandals and stories about awful historical practices
Deborah Blum is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author.

Blum’s book, The Poison Squad, is an intense historical narrative about the fight to regulate food in the US. 

The book follows the career of Dr. Harvey Wiley, a tireless proponent of legislation to keep food safe for consumers. 

His chemical work and political advocacy helped bring about the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 and government regulation that helps keep Americans safe and healthy to this day. 

The Poison Squad chronicles years of bureaucratic battles, the cowardice of elected officials, the triumph of food safety bills and the legislative compromises that greatly disappointed Wiley.

Without Wiley’s work, unscrupulous food, drink, and drug manufacturers would have continued to adulterate these products with poison and sold garbage under false labels.

For 29 years, Wiley was the bane of companies that peddled adulterated food. He objected to their practices publicly, and he had the science to back up his opinions.

The book is packed with political scandals and stories about awful historical practices.

Dua Lipa to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Dua Lipa to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: British singer Dua Lipa is set to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s concert village on Nov. 11, it was announced on Sunday.
The “One Kiss” singer, who performed in Abu Dhabi in February, will take to stage as part of the museum’s first anniversary celebrations and will kick off a week of events and activities.
From Nov. 9 – 10, a series of pop-up performances titled “Spoken Art,” directed by Dorian Paul Rogers, will see seven spoken-word poets perform from across the museum, from the permanent galleries to under the famous, intricate dome. The poets, who will perform pieces inspired by artworks in the museum, include Jayzus Zain and Qutouf Yahia from Sudan; Safwa Mohammed and Jorge Monterrosa from the US; Chamma Al-Bastaki from the UAE; Aathma Dious from India and Danabelle Gutierrez from the Philippines.
“Louvre Abu Dhabi’s anniversary celebration is the perfect moment to thank all visitors for making our first year a success and invite them to experience the museum through poetry, music, architecture, design and much more. The essence of this museum is to nurture the world’s vibrant cross-cultural connections in all their forms and what better opportunity than a week-long get together as we turn one,” the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s director, Manuel Rabaté, said in a released statement.
Emirati interdisciplinary designer Salem Al-Mansoori is also set to unveil an animated digital work in the museum’s entrance lobby. His work, “Constellations,” reflects data about the museum’s visitors collected throughout its first year.
Visitors will also have the chance to explore a set of 11 new acquisitions, including an Avalokiteshvara Buddhist sculpture from China, Japanese Samurai armor and rare Ottoman horse armor.
Guests will also be able to catch the “Japanese Connections: The Birth of Modern Décor” exhibit before it closes on Nov. 24. The display of 19th and 20th century paintings, prints and folding screens that highlight the artistic and cultural dialogue between Japan and France is well-worth a visit for anyone interested in the influence of traditional Japanese aesthetics on modern decorative arts.
If you’re just interested in singing along to one of Dua Lipa’s hits, tickets are $54 with free entry to the museum from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The doors of the concert village will open from 6 p.m. with DJ sets before the show.

