US sanctions on Hezbollah embarrass Lebanon

A piggy bank with a photo of Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is displayed to collect money for the militant group, in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Rumman, Lebanon. (AP File Photo)
BEIRUT: The new sanctions signed by US President Donald Trump against Hezbollah were no surprise for the people of Lebanon, but they are being imposed when Lebanon has been suffering from a government vacuum for five months.

Economist Louis Hobeika told Arab News: “Lebanon was expecting these sanctions, yet the country’s officials did not preempt it by forming a government to deal with this matter.”

“There is neither a government nor an active diplomacy — as if Lebanon was nonexistent,” he said.

Hobeika said: “The sanctions have not been clarified, nor has the Lebanese Embassy in Washington sought to find out their details and explain them to us. Do they include everyone who has business relations with Hezbollah? Will they affect everyone who appears on Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV?”

Hobeika said that Lebanon as a whole will be affected by the sanctions.

“No area fully belongs to Hezbollah,” he said, “the southern suburb of Beirut is not confined to Hezbollah, so how will the sanctions apply here?”

“I believe it is difficult to punish Hezbollah without punishing all of Lebanon,” Hobeika said. “It is true that Hezbollah’s supporters will be very distressed by the sanctions and might become more loyal to the party, but the issue is a big challenge for Lebanon. If Hezbollah gets the Ministry of Health in the new government, this ministry will deal with all countries, so will the sanctions affect those countries as well?”

Former MP Fares Souaid, member of the anti-Hezbollah meeting of Saydet El-Jabal, told Arab News that the new sanctions are part of a series of sanctions.

“There is a US decision to impose sanctions on Iran and its security and military affiliates, including Hezbollah, and turn the party into a burden on the Lebanese after Hezbollah has come forward as a security guarantee for Lebanon,” he said.

Souaid said the sanctions will distress Hezbollah’s supporters, highlighting that “Hezbollah might be seeking to get the Health Ministry in the new government in order to circumvent the sanctions.”

“Hezbollah is trying, but this will stifle and reflect on Lebanon, and the Lebanese people will pay the price,” he said.

Political activist Ali Al-Amin, the director of Janoubia news website, said: “I have acquainted myself with the sanctions and they target not only Hezbollah, but also its allies and everyone collaborating with it. They are also strict with governments and official bodies.

“My question here is: How will the Syrian regime deal with Hezbollah, which is considered an ally of Syria? And how will the Lebanese government deal with Hezbollah in the future?”

Al-Amin added: “Are these sanctions for implementation? The US president has the power to take action against states and official bodies without consulting with Congress; therefore, this issue will cause chaos and a collapse in Lebanon, and its outcomes will be disastrous.

“Is the purpose of the sanctions to embarrass the Lebanese government and state? In the past, there had been some kind of leniency with previous sanctions and there were efforts to contain them. The current sanctions, on the other hand, are telling the Lebanese that they have to take responsibility.

“These sanctions are serious and affect municipalities with members affiliated with Hezbollah as well as boards of directors.”

Nevertheless, Al-Amin believes those sanctions are discretionary. “If it were up to Trump or the US Treasury to decide who to punish, this means the matter may be subject to a US political balance, so they will either turn a blind eye or make the punishment harsher,” he said.

“This is an additional way to pressure Hezbollah’s allies and the Lebanese, which requires the Lebanese government to first explain the sanctions and then reconsider the state-microstate duality, which must end with these sanctions.”

Palestinians debate value of Jerusalem vote boycott

JERUSALEM: As Jerusalem voters go to the polls Tuesday for municipal elections, Palestinians are debating not which candidate to back — but whether to cast their ballots at all.
The vast majority of the disputed city’s roughly 300,000 Palestinians are expected to boycott the polls again, despite calls by a minority to use the elections to seize influence in a city under full Israeli control for decades.
Rami Nasrallah, director general of East Jerusalem’s International Peace and Cooperation Center think-tank, sees little to gain from voting.
“I’m not willing to recognize the political rules of the game and to recognize or legitimize the Israeli occupation,” he said.
Israel captured the city’s east and the surrounding West Bank in the 1967 Six Day War, later annexing East Jerusalem in a move never recognized by the international community.
Palestinians claim it as the capital of their future state.
Palestinian voter turnout was less than one percent in the last local vote in 2013, according to the Palestinian Academic Society for International affairs.
Municipalities and local councils across Israel will hold polls on Tuesday.
In Jerusalem a small number of Palestinian candidates are running for the council, but others have dropped out after criticism, intimidation and legal issues.
One of those who withdrew was Aziz Abu Sarah, who had even announced his intention to run for mayor.
He said it was time for Palestinians to “rethink” their boycott, pointing out that over 50 years Israel had moved around 200,000 settlers into east Jerusalem.
“We are losing Jerusalem every day,” he said during his campaign.
While he received support from both Palestinians and Israelis, he also faced a series of attacks and at one event was egged.
Like most Palestinian Jerusalemites, Abu Sarah has residency — not Israeli citizenship.
He was later told by Israeli authorities that his status as a Jerusalem resident was “being checked” due to his travel and work abroad, meaning he could be stripped of the right to stay in the city, he wrote on Facebook.
“Entrenched political interest groups on both sides hope to maintain the status quo, and will stop at nothing to prevent forward progress,” Abu Sarah said as he dropped out of the race.
Among the few Palestinians still in the race is Ramadan Dabash, who heads a list of six Arab candidates running for seats on the city council.
He has rare Israeli citizenship and is a former member of the right-wing Likud party run by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A lot of his votes could actually come from Jewish voters, rather than fellow Palestinians.
Dabash said he wanted to be on the council in order to protect Palestinians, and denied it amounted to recognizing Israel’s control of the city — which Israel considers its undivided capital.
Palestinians who have residency status rather than full Israeli citizenship can’t vote in general elections but can for the municipality, which is responsible for most Jerusalem schools as well as rubbish collection and other services.
“Palestinians pay more than 400 million shekels ($110 million) tax to the municipality,” Dabash told AFP. “They receive less than 10 percent of the services.”
Dabash said his mediation had helped prevent the demolition of dozens of homes in his neighborhood of Sur Baher in east Jerusalem.
But Palestinian involvement in the elections has been rejected by the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank.
“Any Palestinian should refuse to be a part of them. We will not accept Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat told AFP.
“What did the PA do for Jerusalemites?” Dabash shot back. “Did they build them hospitals?“
But in the streets of east Jerusalem there has been no sign of any election campaigning.
The four leading mayoral candidates all hold conservative views on issues regarding the area’s Palestinian residents.
Trader Abu Yasser, from Jerusalem’s Old City, summed up the views of many Palestinians, saying he wouldn’t vote as the elections wouldn’t change much.
“If the Palestinians in Jerusalem knew they would achieve something from these elections they would have gone against the PA’s wishes and voted to get municipal services,” he said.

