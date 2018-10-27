You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group
﻿

FaceOf: Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group

Updated 28 October 2018
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group

  • Rania Nashar is the first female chief executive of a listed Saudi commercial bank
  • She was among another six Saudi women on the Forbes Middle East’s Most Influential Women list this year
Updated 28 October 2018
Arab News
0

Rania Nashar has been CEO of Samba Financial Group since February 2017, leading Saudi Arabia’s third-largest financial institution. 

She is the first Saudi female to hold this position at Samba Financial Group and the first female chief executive of a listed Saudi commercial bank.

She has more than two decades of experience in the banking sector. Previously she was chief audit executive at Samba Financial Group for two years and five months, and head of compliance for five years and eight months, as well as holding other positions.

Nashar’s contribution to Samba Financial Group includes working on its merger with United Saudi Bank and overseeing the development of its digital services, as well as helping the bank’s transition to a fully Saudi institution after Citibank’s decision to withdraw its management agreement in 2003.

As head compliance officer, she led major projects including building a centralized regulatory compliance department and developing company-wide anti-money laundering strategies.

She was among another six Saudi women on the Forbes Middle East’s Most Influential Women list this year.

Nashar has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and information technology from King Saud University, Riyadh, and graduated in 1997.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, she said: “We are embracing digitization and making it part of every business unit. Today customers are using mobiles and are comparing banks to tech-driven services – they want banking but they don’t want banks.”

Topics: FaceOf Rania Nashar Samba Financial Group

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Sarah Al-Suhaimi, Saudi Arabian stock exchange chairwoman
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Maisah Sobaihi, a Saudi academic, playwright and performer
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Sheikh Saad bin Mohammed Al-Saif, the Saudi deputy minister of justice

Sand to stars: How a desert-born girl climbed the world’s highest mountain 

Updated 28 October 2018
Farah AlSharif
0

Sand to stars: How a desert-born girl climbed the world’s highest mountain 

  • Over 17 days, Tanween hosted more than 40 workshops, 61 speakers, 25 artworks, 7 live shows and over 100,000 visitors in an atmosphere filled with creativity and awe
  • Raha Moharrak: “Nothing mattered other than the fact that I believed that I deserved to stand up there and that I believed I could get there”
Updated 28 October 2018
Farah AlSharif
0

Saturday Oct. 27 marked the conclusion of Tanween, Ithra’s creativity season in Dhahran. The 17-day artistic event started on Oct. 11 and hosted more than 40 workshops, 61 speakers, 25 artworks, 7 live shows and over 100,000 visitors in an atmosphere filled with creativity and awe. On the last day of Tanween the adventurer Raha Moharrak shared her journey of exploration as the first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest in her talk “Sand to Stars.”

Raha explained how it all started with the word “No.” “I never imagined that a word this tiny would change my life this way and open so many amazing doors.”   

Raha told the audience how she had found out about Mount Kilimanjaro, looked it up and decided that she wanted to go up the highest peak in Africa. “People’s reaction to my decision to climb the mountain was the final push I needed to actually climb the mountain!” She explained: “People pointed out to me that I couldn’t possibly climb it because I’m a Saudi girl, and that was it!” Raha decided to prove them wrong.

She decided to go after her calling as she knew there was more out in this world to discover. “My love of adventure was too big! I had something waiting for me out there. I can’t explain how I knew it, I just did.” 

Raha added: “And that’s a lesson I want you to learn: To listen to your gut, to listen to your heart — it’s ok not to go with the crowd, it’s ok to be different.”  

Her decision had been made but she needed all the courage in the world to tell her dad. “I called my dad and told him I wanted to climb Kilimanjaro. I went rumbling on about all the information I knew, like a broken Wikipedia page. I was too nervous to stop.” She continued: “And when I stopped finally I heard it. He simply said: No.”

That did not stop Raha from trying to convince her dad. She finally succeeded because her love for adventure was far greater than her fear of rejection. Raha then talked about her first mountain climbing expedition. “When I went to Tanzania, I started climbing Kilimanjaro and reached the peak. I knew that this would not be the last time I touch the sky.” She has not stopped climbing ever since, and kept climbing one mountain after the other. 

Raha described the moment she fell in love with Mount Everest. “I had arrived at Everest Base Camp and there was the same mountain I used to see in books, but this time I saw it with my own eyes. Then I started to climb the highest mountain in the world.” 

Raha shared how she felt the moment she was going up the Hillary Step, which every person who climbed the mountain had gone over. “At that moment it didn’t matter that I was a Saudi and it didn’t matter that I was a girl.” She continued: “Nothing mattered other than the fact that I believed that I deserved to stand up there and that I believed I could get there. I was born in the desert and I had touched the sky!”

Raha concluded her talk with how she answers the often-asked question: why would an Arab, a Saudi girl, attempt such dangerous mountains? “The truth is that I climbed simply because I believed I could, I didn’t care about being the youngest or first girl in history, I would still have climbed it if I was anonymous. Because all I wanted was to prove to myself that I can attempt the impossible and maybe even achieve it.” She closed by saying: “Please don’t let your dreams feel out of reach. If I can why can’t you!” Raha Moharrak climbed 8 mountains in 12 months, including in Antarctica.

Topics: ITHRA King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Tanween Mount Everest Raha Moharrak

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Tanween festival: Seeking the unusual? You’ll find it at Ithra
0
Saudi Arabia
‘The more people interact with each other, the better it is,’ Adam Savage tells Ithra crowd
0
Sport
Everest conqueror says end of Saudi Arabia stadium ban can inspire a generation
0
Offbeat
Raha Moharrak climbs to the top of the world because she can

Latest updates

In the fast lane: Female motortaxi drivers on the rise in Bangkok
0
DNA, fingerprint match: How FBI uncovered bomb suspect’s ID
0
Leicester owner’s helicopter crashes in flames at EPL club
0
Catalan former leader forms new party a year after independence bid
0
Ireland votes to lift blasphemy ban
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.