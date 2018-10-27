Burnley’s Steven Defour keeps the door open for playing in the Gulf

MANCHESTER: Steven Defour said he could yet play in the Gulf after coming within a “couple of days” of moving to the UAE.
The Belgium midfielder seemed poised to sign a lucrative deal with Al-Jazira from Anderlecht in 2016. But as terms had not been finalized, Burnley — having been promoted to the Premier League — stepped in with a higher £7.5 million ($9.6 million) offer to bring Defour to England instead.
“I was very close to playing in the Emirates,” said the 30-year-old. “It was maybe a matter of a couple of days.
“I was thinking about it and Burnley were just quicker on the ball — and I chose Burnley.
“Al-Jazira was a club that wanted to improve a lot, was going to play in the Club World Cup and they wanted to be champions. They were ambitious and that appealed to me.
“But I made the choice to come to Burnley and to be fair it has played out good for me. I wanted to still play at a higher level and I got to play in the Premier League, and I got back in the national team so that was good for me.
“But maybe someday I could go there and play (in the Middle East). We will see.”
Burnley have triggered a contract extension to keep Defour until 2020 despite his Turf Moor spell being blighted by injuries.
Knee surgery in January left him on the sidelines for nine months, denying him the chance of a place in Belgium’s World Cup squad.
That seems to sum up his career, a case of what might have been after Europe’s top clubs tracked him when he made his international debut in 2006 aged 18.
A year later Defour captained Standard Liege, won the Belgian Golden Shoe as best player, and led his side to the championship in 2008 and 2009.
Sir Alex Ferguson also wrote a letter of encouragement to him as he recovered from a broken foot, prompting speculation that Manchester United would sign him.
“It’s been tough for me with the injuries,” admitted Defour, who left Liege for Porto in 2011 before joining Anderlecht three years later.
“I think maybe I could have gone on to a higher level, done more, if I didn’t have these injuries. But that’s life, that’s football and you have to accept it.
“I accepted it and have tried to make the most of my career since then.
“It was tough to miss out on the World Cup, of course. But I’m now glad to be back playing again for Burnley.
“I have had an injury that kept me out for nine months and you cannot plan too far ahead. So now I just try to play as much as I can, enjoy every game and play a level as high as possible and just see where it takes me.”
While Defour has perhaps not achieved all that was once expected, he is pleased to see compatriots Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard show their class.
After De Bruyne’s Manchester City beat Burnley 5-0 last weekend, the Clarets face Hazard and Chelsea on Sunday for another tough Premier League test.
Defour is hoping home advantage will help them stifle Maurizio Sarri’s title challengers, but admits football lovers should enjoy witnessing the talents of Hazard and De Bruyne, who was also with him at first club Genk.
“Kevin is very good, one of the smartest players I have seen on a pitch because he thinks so far ahead of anybody,” he added.
“He can put the ball anywhere you want. He’s not the quickest, he’s not the one who will dribble the most but he can do anything so fast just with his thinking.
“He and Eden are not players that come every year. Not even every five or 10 years, just once in a while. They are special players. So we have to enjoy them while they are here now, we just have to enjoy what they do.”
Both have been tipped as future Ballon d’Or winners and Defour believes they can get even better.
“They are not like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s not the same as them,” he said. “Kevin is a midfielder who is assisting, Eden is making a difference by dribbling, making and scoring goals now, it’s different styles.
“They are class players, but I think they can still improve more.
“I think Eden is doing that this year with a very attacking coach. That is helping him. The coach is letting him do whatever he wants offensively and you start seeing him scoring goals and playing the way he has been.”
Defour, though, won’t be playing with the priceless pair for his country any more after announcing his international retirement.
“We have a lot of talent with Belgium and it’s good when our players like this do so well,” added the 52-cap player.
“But I’ve retired and that’s it. It was a tough decision to make, but as a player you have to think about what to do to play as long as possible on the pitch.
“Because of the injuries it’s hard, and if you go out with the national team it’s another hit on your body.
“I want to be the best I can be at club level and to be as fit as I can be. I want to play as long as possible.”
Croatia’s Romeo Jozak has big plans to bring feel-good factor to Kuwait
Dr. Romeo Jozak may have been national team coach for just two months but the former Dinamo Zagreb man has arrived in the Gulf with a plan to propel Kuwait into a new era.
There is certainly a need for optimism. A two-year FIFA suspension penalized Kuwait for political interference and left the country firmly in the football doldrums. In 2015, they scored the opening goal of the Asian Cup against hosts Australia; in 2019, Kuwait will be watching from afar as every single Gulf nation but them competes in the UAE.
However, after successfully romancing the Kuwait FA, Romeo is determined to turn things around.
Central to that ambition is the professionalization of the Kuwait Premier League. Currently a mixture of amateurs and professionals, the division requires a drastic change, according to Jozak.
“We don’t need multiple professional divisions but just one would make a big difference,” the Croatian told Arab News. “Without that my coaches and I can do miracles here but when the players go back to the clubs all momentum is lost.
“Players can’t be going to work in the morning and then leave at 4pm with their boots in hand to go to training at 5pm. How is development supposed to happen? How can you compete with teams like Australia, who have guys playing in the English Premier League?”
Jozak’s experience of developing players was a key factor in his appointment. A former technical director at the Croatian FA, his coaching career began at Dinamo Zagreb, where he nurtured the potential of a slight teenager who would go on to light up the world’s biggest stage for club and country.
“I can’t stand here and say that I knew Luka Modric was going to be the one,” Jozak admitted. “But yes, of course he had some excellent qualities.
“Even though he was short and skinny, he was aggressive. He had his eyes open, always looking for the space, his body position was always great. Right now I see the importance of these little moments but back then I honestly didn’t know I was watching a future (world player of the year).”
Modric was not Jozak’s only success story, with fellow World Cup finalists Mario Mandzukic and Vedran Corluka also among those he coached.
“When I saw all these guys playing at the World Cup it gave me goosebumps. Just talking about it now gives me goosebumps. I will be able to tell my grandchildren that I was involved in a small way.
“This success was no coincidence. I was one part of a huge machine — coaches, technical staff, clubs — that was working, not for two months before the finals but for the past 15 years, to make Croatia ready.”
His task in the Gulf is not just about repairing the confidence of the senior team. The FIFA ban hit every age group, with one Kuwait FA official lamenting a “lost generation” of young players whose development was stifled.
But while Kuwait’s coach recognizes the negative impact of the ban, he feels the situation is salvageable.
“Obviously it seems the first team is the one most effected as people follow it the most but the damage caused to the Olympic and youth teams has been even worse. A long gap in football from 19-22 is much more detectable than 26-29. This is a critical period.
“It’s not a lost generation but it’s very tough. Still we have to believe we can help these players recover — we can’t write them off.”
Jozak has shown a willingness to trust young players since taking over and results have been generally encouraging. A draw with Iraq and a victory over Asian Cup participants Lebanon gave his reign an early boost, before a 4-0 defeat to Australia earlier in October brought Kuwait back down to earth.
The gulf in class between Jozak’s side and the reigning Asian champions was all too clear, though Kuwait did create chances and notably improved in the second half. For the Croatian coach, each game has represented a step in the right direction.
“This game against Australia came too soon for us, we were not ready to play such a good team. But it is a good experience for the players and I don’t think 4-0 was a fair reflection.
“I know this is a challenging job but I am an ambitious man. In Kuwait I see there is potential, there is talent.”