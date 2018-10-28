You are here

  • Home
  • Sand to stars: How a desert-born girl climbed the world’s highest mountain 
﻿

Sand to stars: How a desert-born girl climbed the world’s highest mountain 

1 / 3
Raha Moharrak shared her one of a kind journey to Mount Everest during the last day of “Tanween”. (AN photos by Ahmed Althani)
2 / 3
Raha Moharrak shared her one of a kind journey to Mount Everest during the last day of “Tanween”. (AN photos by Ahmed Althani)
3 / 3
Raha Moharrak shared her one of a kind journey to Mount Everest during the last day of “Tanween”. (AN photos by Ahmed Althani)
Updated 28 October 2018
Farah AlSharif
0

Sand to stars: How a desert-born girl climbed the world’s highest mountain 

  • Over 17 days, Tanween hosted more than 40 workshops, 61 speakers, 25 artworks, 7 live shows and over 100,000 visitors in an atmosphere filled with creativity and awe
  • Raha Moharrak: “Nothing mattered other than the fact that I believed that I deserved to stand up there and that I believed I could get there”
Updated 28 October 2018
Farah AlSharif
0

Saturday Oct. 27 marked the conclusion of Tanween, Ithra’s creativity season in Dhahran. The 17-day artistic event started on Oct. 11 and hosted more than 40 workshops, 61 speakers, 25 artworks, 7 live shows and over 100,000 visitors in an atmosphere filled with creativity and awe. On the last day of Tanween the adventurer Raha Moharrak shared her journey of exploration as the first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest in her talk “Sand to Stars.”

Raha explained how it all started with the word “No.” “I never imagined that a word this tiny would change my life this way and open so many amazing doors.”   

Raha told the audience how she had found out about Mount Kilimanjaro, looked it up and decided that she wanted to go up the highest peak in Africa. “People’s reaction to my decision to climb the mountain was the final push I needed to actually climb the mountain!” She explained: “People pointed out to me that I couldn’t possibly climb it because I’m a Saudi girl, and that was it!” Raha decided to prove them wrong.

She decided to go after her calling as she knew there was more out in this world to discover. “My love of adventure was too big! I had something waiting for me out there. I can’t explain how I knew it, I just did.” 

Raha added: “And that’s a lesson I want you to learn: To listen to your gut, to listen to your heart — it’s ok not to go with the crowd, it’s ok to be different.”  

Her decision had been made but she needed all the courage in the world to tell her dad. “I called my dad and told him I wanted to climb Kilimanjaro. I went rumbling on about all the information I knew, like a broken Wikipedia page. I was too nervous to stop.” She continued: “And when I stopped finally I heard it. He simply said: No.”

That did not stop Raha from trying to convince her dad. She finally succeeded because her love for adventure was far greater than her fear of rejection. Raha then talked about her first mountain climbing expedition. “When I went to Tanzania, I started climbing Kilimanjaro and reached the peak. I knew that this would not be the last time I touch the sky.” She has not stopped climbing ever since, and kept climbing one mountain after the other. 

Raha described the moment she fell in love with Mount Everest. “I had arrived at Everest Base Camp and there was the same mountain I used to see in books, but this time I saw it with my own eyes. Then I started to climb the highest mountain in the world.” 

Raha shared how she felt the moment she was going up the Hillary Step, which every person who climbed the mountain had gone over. “At that moment it didn’t matter that I was a Saudi and it didn’t matter that I was a girl.” She continued: “Nothing mattered other than the fact that I believed that I deserved to stand up there and that I believed I could get there. I was born in the desert and I had touched the sky!”

Raha concluded her talk with how she answers the often-asked question: why would an Arab, a Saudi girl, attempt such dangerous mountains? “The truth is that I climbed simply because I believed I could, I didn’t care about being the youngest or first girl in history, I would still have climbed it if I was anonymous. Because all I wanted was to prove to myself that I can attempt the impossible and maybe even achieve it.” She closed by saying: “Please don’t let your dreams feel out of reach. If I can why can’t you!” Raha Moharrak climbed 8 mountains in 12 months, including in Antarctica.

Topics: ITHRA King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Tanween Mount Everest Raha Moharrak

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Tanween festival: Seeking the unusual? You’ll find it at Ithra
0
Saudi Arabia
‘The more people interact with each other, the better it is,’ Adam Savage tells Ithra crowd
0
Sport
Everest conqueror says end of Saudi Arabia stadium ban can inspire a generation
0
Offbeat
Raha Moharrak climbs to the top of the world because she can

Nearly 2,500 compete in Saudi Arabia’s second Baloot championship

The tournament drew 2,480 participants on Saturday. (AN photo by Ahmed Fathi)
Updated 28 October 2018
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
0

Nearly 2,500 compete in Saudi Arabia’s second Baloot championship

  • The winning team were given SR1 million ($0.26 million), the second SR500,000, the third SR300,000, and the fourth SR200,000
Updated 28 October 2018
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
0

RIYADH: The Kingdom's second Baloot championship, sponsored by the General Sport Authority, ends today at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Stadium.
The 12-day tournament has had 2,480 participants, selected from a random lottery system, and more than 140,000 registered. The participants were of different generations and from different parts of the Kingdom, all united by their love for the popular Saudi card game.
Abdulkarim Al-Shiha, one of the supervisors on the judging committee, told Arab News that it had been a triumph in organization to get all players to play under one system as the rules are slightly different from region to region, and even from household to household.
He said the tournament was not short of excitement and sometimes the results were one-sided when participants lost without scoring any points. "There were times that I encountered when a participant refused to play because when he sat down at the table he found he would be playing against his uncle and would have to forfeit out of respect for his elder,” Al-Shiha said, adding that there was a father-and-son team who played well but came short and were eliminated.
The winning team were given SR1 million ($0.26 million), the second SR500,000, the third SR300,000, and the fourth SR200,000.
Baloot is believed to have been brought to Hijaz by Indian immigrants at the time of the Ottoman Empire, and then spread all over the country when it was unified under the Saudi rule.

Topics: Baloot championship #BeingBlackAndMuslim

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Why Baloot is so popular with Saudis
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi sports federation holds aerosports contest

Latest updates

Trump calls synagogue attack ‘evil;’ but campaigns on
0
Dua Lipa to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi
0
Harry and Meghan land in New Zealand on last leg of Pacific tour
0
Palestinians debate value of Jerusalem vote boycott
0
Pakistan’s ‘penniless billionaires’ expose money laundering frenzy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.