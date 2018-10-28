Abu Dhabi public garden wins world’s best park award

DUBAI: Corniche Park in Abu Dhabi has been named the best public park in the world by a UK-based environmental organization, state-run news agency WAM reported Sunday.

With 12 countries from three continents and more than a hundred qualified sites outside the UK vying for the recognition, Green Flag Organization chose the park for its stellar reviews from the public on the park’s services, facilities and environment, as well as the its public health and safety standards.

The Green Flag award promotes environmental protection and is based on particular standards in order to determine eligibility, including visitor reception, health facilities, public hygiene and maintenance, sustainability, conservation of nature and tradition, social interaction, marketing and management.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality previously endorsed a master plan to develop the corniche area to enhance local tourism.