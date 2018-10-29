Emirates deploys iconic A380 to St. Petersburg
A welcome ceremony was held at the airport in attendance of Vadim Besperstov, Emirates manager for Russian Federation and CIS; Julien Franiatte, Airbus head of country Russia; and Vladimir Yakushev, chief executive officer of Northern Capital Gateway; trade officials and media members.
Due to increased passenger demand, Emirates deployed its A380 and temporarily replaced the Boeing 777 aircraft that is currently operating the route. From Oct. 25 to 28, the airline carried close to 2,350 passengers to and from St. Petersburg.
Besperstov said: “It is a pleasure to share this historical moment in aviation with our partners from Pulkovo International Airport and Airbus. The arrival of our double-decker aircraft is not only a testament to the airport’s readiness to handle the A380 operations, but also reflects the healthy passenger demand on our Russian routes.”
Yakushev said: “Pulkovo International Airport and Emirates have been partners since 2011. We are proud to see one of the world’s leading airlines grow and expand its services in St. Petersburg, offering Emirates’ exclusive travel opportunities from the city. The temporary A380 flights on the Dubai to St. Petersburg route demonstrates the high potential for passenger demand from both sides.”
Franiatte said: “The A380 is the most favored passenger aircraft. It provides travelers with an unrivaled level of comfort, while also being the quietest aircraft in its class. Thanks to Emirates, our biggest A380 customer and operator, one more airport will be added to the A380 destinations network and in the following days, passengers traveling from St. Petersburg will have an opportunity to experience all the advantages of this wonderful aircraft.”
Emirates’ operations in Russia started in 2003 and since then, have grown to serve two significant gateways across the country. The airline has also recently announced a third daily flight to Moscow Domodedovo Airport, offering travelers 28 flights a week from Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Passengers traveling on Emirates can continue their journey and connect to more than 160 destinations, including popular holiday routes such as Mauritius, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne, and others, via a seamless stopover in Dubai.
Baxter, Olayan expand renal therapy services in KSA
Baxter, a global medical products company and an innovator in renal care, has signed an agreement with the Olayan Group, a private multinational enterprise, on increasing its investment in Baxter Company Limited (BCL), a joint venture and manufacturing plant of both companies in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.
Baxter and Olayan established their partnership 10 years ago to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce medical solutions for peritoneal dialysis and IV solutions, which currently serve more than 1,500 renal dialysis patients in the Saudi region. In the future, the factory will expand its supply beyond Saudi Arabia to the entire Middle East as part of a global supply chain ecosystem.
The agreement underscores the partners’ commitment to Saudi Arabia and the region to further improve clinical outcomes for a wide range of patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, in addition to expanding capacity in the current manufacturing facility.
“For more than 60 years, Baxter has partnered with the nephrology community to focus on pioneering care in both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis,” said Mazen Dalati, general manager of Baxter Middle East Africa. He added: “The agreement with Olayan is an important milestone on our way to bring that pioneering spirit to Saudi through new therapies and remote patient management.”
Baxter is bringing into this venture Claria with Sharesource, a new technology that allows remote monitoring of peritoneal therapy patients while in their home.
Sharesource extends health care providers’ reach by allowing visibility to their home patients’ adherence patterns, which may allow for earlier intervention. The telehealth platform was introduced to the Saudi market in 2016. It is the only globally available two-way technology that enables health care professionals to remotely monitor and manage therapy from their clinic. Furthermore, Sharesource includes the ability to change a patient’s prescription setting remotely.
Baxter and Olayan consider themselves partners of the Ministry of Health in their joint effort to facilitate Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by providing lifesaving therapies to patients. Additionally, Baxter and Olayan said they are committed to localizing the latest technology and know-how for the benefit of the Saudi market.
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. The company’s products, technologies and therapies are available in over 100 countries.
Meanwhile, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the US, the Olayan Group’s global investment team focuses on public and private equities, real estate, fixed income securities, and other specialized assets. The commercial side of the group comprises more than 40 companies.