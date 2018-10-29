For the second time running, SEDCO Holding’s legal department has been named as one of the top legal teams in the region on the Legal 500 GC Power List Middle East. SEDCO’s Legal Adviser Fahad Makki attended the celebration ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai and received a certificate attesting to SEDCO legal team’s inclusion on the list.
“The Legal 500 is one of the most prestigious and most renowned ranking publications in the world,” said Dr. Zaid Mahayni, SEDCO Holding’s chief legal officer. “It is truly an honor to be recognized by them as one of the top internal legal teams in the region, especially since it is the second time SEDCO has been included on the list.”
The Legal 500 is compiled by surveying in-house teams to identify those most instrumental in changing or forming opinions within their respective company or industry, developing brilliant technical solutions to complex issues, creating innovative structures to ensure that the in-house function is driving the business forward, or providing a business working model that other corporate counsels should follow.
In addition to appearing previously on the power list, SEDCO was also shortlisted this year for the Legal Department of the Year award presented by the Association of Corporate Counsel and Legal Week. The SEDCO legal team is also looking forward to new rankings to be released by the Oath Magazine.
Dr. Mahayni said: “We are thrilled at the recognition afforded to us and we will continue to explore and implement new ways to excel and enhance our service delivery.”
Established in 1976, SEDCO, the Saudi Economic and Development Company, is a private wealth management organization that conducts its business according to Shariah guidelines. SEDCO manages a wide and diversified spectrum of real estate investments, investments in equities, and other businesses in Saudi Arabia and around the world.
SEDCO Holding’s legal team on regional power list
Baxter, Olayan expand renal therapy services in KSA
Baxter, a global medical products company and an innovator in renal care, has signed an agreement with the Olayan Group, a private multinational enterprise, on increasing its investment in Baxter Company Limited (BCL), a joint venture and manufacturing plant of both companies in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.
Baxter and Olayan established their partnership 10 years ago to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce medical solutions for peritoneal dialysis and IV solutions, which currently serve more than 1,500 renal dialysis patients in the Saudi region. In the future, the factory will expand its supply beyond Saudi Arabia to the entire Middle East as part of a global supply chain ecosystem.
The agreement underscores the partners’ commitment to Saudi Arabia and the region to further improve clinical outcomes for a wide range of patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, in addition to expanding capacity in the current manufacturing facility.
“For more than 60 years, Baxter has partnered with the nephrology community to focus on pioneering care in both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis,” said Mazen Dalati, general manager of Baxter Middle East Africa. He added: “The agreement with Olayan is an important milestone on our way to bring that pioneering spirit to Saudi through new therapies and remote patient management.”
Baxter is bringing into this venture Claria with Sharesource, a new technology that allows remote monitoring of peritoneal therapy patients while in their home.
Sharesource extends health care providers’ reach by allowing visibility to their home patients’ adherence patterns, which may allow for earlier intervention. The telehealth platform was introduced to the Saudi market in 2016. It is the only globally available two-way technology that enables health care professionals to remotely monitor and manage therapy from their clinic. Furthermore, Sharesource includes the ability to change a patient’s prescription setting remotely.
Baxter and Olayan consider themselves partners of the Ministry of Health in their joint effort to facilitate Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by providing lifesaving therapies to patients. Additionally, Baxter and Olayan said they are committed to localizing the latest technology and know-how for the benefit of the Saudi market.
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. The company’s products, technologies and therapies are available in over 100 countries.
Meanwhile, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the US, the Olayan Group’s global investment team focuses on public and private equities, real estate, fixed income securities, and other specialized assets. The commercial side of the group comprises more than 40 companies.