﻿

‘No survivors expected’ on crashed Indonesia plane

Relatives of passengers comfort each other as they wait for news on a Lion Air plane that crashed off Java Island at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP)
Lion Air official check the passenger list of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. (Reuters)
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, cry at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. (Reuters)
In this May 12, 2012 file photo, a Lion Air passenger jet is parked on the tarmac at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia. (AP)
In this photo released by Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) rescuers inspect debris believed to be from Lion Air passenger jet that crashed off West Java on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP)
In this photo released by Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) a rescuer inspects debris believed to be from Lion Air passenger jet that crashed off West Java on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP)
‘No survivors expected’ on crashed Indonesia plane

  • The plane carried 189 passengers including one child and two babies, and eight crew members
JAKARTA, Indonesia: A Lion Air flight with 189 people on board crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on Monday in a blow to the country’s aviation safety record after the lifting of bans on its airlines by the European Union and US.

Indonesia rescue team said that all passengers are ‘likely’ dead. “My prediction is that nobody survived because the victims that we found, their bodies were no longer intact and it’s been hours so it is likely 189 people have died,” agency operational director Bambang Suryo Aji told reporters.
Indonesia’s disaster agency posted photos online of a crushed smartphone, books, bags and parts of the aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels that have converged on the area.
Lion Air said the aircraft, on a 1-hour-and-10-minute flight to Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra, was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and eight crew members.
Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and debris field.
The National Search and Rescue Agency said the flight ended in waters off West Java that are 30 to 35 meters (98 to 115 feet) deep.
The agency’s chief Muhammad Syaugi told a news conference that divers are trying to locate the wreckage of the plane, which according to aviation website Flightradar24 was brand-new and delivered to Lion Air in August.
Indonesia’s Transport Ministry said the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane, which took off from Jakarta about 6.20 a.m., crashed just 13 minutes later. Data from aircraft tracking website FlightAware showed it had reached an altitude of only 5,200 feet (1,580 meters).
Indonesian TV showed dozens of people waiting anxiously outside the Pangkal Pinang airport and officials bringing out plastic chairs. The transport ministry said crisis centers have been set up Pangkal Pinang’s airport and Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta airport.
The crash is the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea in December 2014, killing all 162 on board.
A report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office cited the crew of a tug boat which had reported seeing a Lion Air flight falling from the sky.
A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search.
Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.
In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board.
Indonesian airlines were barred in 2007 were flying to Europe because of safety concerns, though several were allowed to resume services in the following decade. The ban was completely lifted in June this year. The US lifted a decadelong ban in 2016.

(With AFP)

Putin wants to discuss US exit from nuclear pact with Trump in Paris: Kremlin

Putin wants to discuss US exit from nuclear pact with Trump in Paris: Kremlin

  • The bilateral meeting is set on Nov. 11
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to discuss US plans to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) arms treaty with Donald Trump when the two meet in Paris on Nov. 11, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Trump and Putin plan to hold a bilateral meeting in Paris on the sidelines of events to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.
“There are still a lot of questions concerning strategic stability, even more so in the context of the stated US intention to leave the INF. All of this will of course be on the agenda,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

