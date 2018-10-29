Group of Jewish leaders to Trump: you are part of the problem

You are here

Attendees stand, join arms and sing together at the conclusion of an Interfaith Vigil of Solidarity and Hope at Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in commemoration of the anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. (AP)
  "For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement. You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday's violence is the direct culmination of your influence," the open letter said
WASHINGTON: A group of Pittsburgh Jewish leaders wrote an open letter to President Donald Trump Sunday telling him he bears responsibility for a deadly shooting at a synagogue in the US city.
A mostly elderly group of 11 people were gunned down in the bloody assault on the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday morning by a shooter who said he “wanted all Jews to die,” while six more were wounded in the attack.
“For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement. You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence,” the open letter said.
It called on Trump to “fully denounce white nationalism,” to “stop targeting and endangering all minorities,” to “cease your assault on immigrants and refugees” and to “commit yourself to compassionate democratic policies that recognize the dignity of all of us.”
Until he does so, Trump — who has announced his intent to visit Pittsburgh — is not welcome in the city, the letter said.
The shooting, which has sparked an outpouring of grief and shock from American Jews, came just days after a pipe bomb was sent to prominent Jewish philanthropist George Soros, who has been the target of what many see as anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
Such conspiracy theories, which accuse Jews of dominating government and finance, are rife among the so-called “alt-right” movement, which is supportive of Trump and has gained significant influence in recent years, including through the president’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party chair

Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
0

Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party chair

Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
0
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told leaders of her Christian Democrats (CDU) that she will not seek re-election as party chairwoman at a conference in early December, a senior party source said.
Merkel has been CDU chairwoman since 2000 and giving up the role would start a race within the party to succeed her as chancellor.

