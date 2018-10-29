LONDON: Saudi Arabia is unlikely to see significant impact on its trade and investment flows following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the chief executive of Europe’s biggest bank HSBC said on Monday.
“It has been a difficult few weeks for the kingdom, this has not been good for Saudi Arabia,” HSBC CEO John Flint told Reuters.
“I understand the emotion around the story, but it is very difficult to think about disengaging from Saudi Arabia given its importance to global energy markets,” he said.
HSBC sees limited impact on Saudi Arabia investment following journalist death
South Korea’s Hyundai E&C cancels $521 million petrochemicals deal, cites Iran financing failure
- Hyundai said the Iranian customer’s ability to fund the project had been hit by the prospect of US economic sanctions
- US will reimpose sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports on Nov. 4
SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Monday that it scrapped a 595 billion won ($521 million) deal to build a petrochemicals complex in Iran, saying the Iranian customer’s ability to fund it had been hit by the prospect of US economic sanctions against Tehran.
In a regulatory filing, Hyundai E&C said the consortium it led for the project’s construction canceled the contract on Sunday.
“The contract was canceled because financing is not complete, which was a prerequisite for the validity of the contract, as external factors worsened such as economic sanctions against Iran,” Hyundai E&C said in its filing.
From Nov. 4, the United States will re-impose sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to force Tehran to accede to a more restrictive deal on limiting its nuclear and missile programs.