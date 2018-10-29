You are here

Book Review: 101 classic Egyptian films you need to watch

Sameh Fathy has compiled a list of 101 must-see movies that represent Egyptian cinema at its best. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 October 2018
Lisa Kaaki
BEIRUT: Egypt’s cinema industry is one of the oldest in the world. The first full-length film, “Layla,” was made in 1927. It was followed in the 1930s, 40s and 50s by the golden age of Egyptian cinema, which saw an exceptional outpouring of quality movies. Despite the ineluctable decline that followed, Egypt’s film industry remained the world’s third largest up until the 1980s.

Film critic Sameh Fathy has compiled a list of 101 must-see movies that represent Egyptian cinema at its best. First released in Arabic in 2017 as “Ahamm mi’at film wa-film fi-l-sinima Al-misri,” the book was translated into English as “Classic Egyptian Movies” and published recently by the American University in Cairo Press.

The book offers an unparalleled introduction to Egyptian cinema. “I made a few observations worth sharing, of which the most important is that Egypt’s pre-eminent novelist, Naguib Mahfouz, was in addition a prolific screenwriter. He also tops the list of authors whose stories have been most often adapted for film,” Fathy wrote.

Egypt has been lauded as one of the main cultural hotspots in the Arab world and produces an estimated 75 percent of the movies in the region, according to the book. However, Egyptian cinema is still largely unknown in the West, while Hollywood films are always popular in the Arab world. Despite the failure to break into the Western world, Egyptian films act as a powerful unifying device in Arab culture and to this day people from all walks of life never tire of watching old movies.

From classic comedies such as “Salam Is Fine” to adaptations of literature like “Call of the Curlew” and dramas like “The Second Wife,” Fathy guides readers through the world of Egyptian cinema, including the writers, producers, directors and stars who shaped the industry.

Of particular interest are the visuals that litter the book — vintage film posters and grainy stills punctuate the text, offering readers a glimpse into the cinemas of yesteryear.

These movies are part and parcel of world heritage and their recognition is long overdue.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Restoration by Thomas Crow

Updated 28 October 2018
Arab News
As the French empire collapsed between 1812 and 1815, artists throughout Europe were left uncertain and adrift. The final abdication of Emperor Napoleon, clearing the way for a restored monarchy, profoundly unsettled prevailing national, religious, and social boundaries. In Restoration, Thomas Crow combines a sweeping view of European art centers — Rome, Paris, London, Madrid, Brussels, and Vienna — with a close-up look at pivotal artists, including Antonio Canova, Jacques-Louis David, Théodore Géricault, Francisco Goya, Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Thomas Lawrence, and forgotten but meteoric painters François-Joseph Navez and Antoine Jean-Baptiste Thomas. 

Whether directly or indirectly, all were joined in a newly international network, from which changing artistic priorities and possibilities emerged out of the ruins of the old.

Crow examines how artists of this period faced dramatic circumstances, from political condemnation and difficult diplomatic missions to a catastrophic episode of climate change. 

Navigating ever-changing pressures, they invented creative ways of incorporating critical events and significant historical actors into fresh artistic works. Crow discusses, among many topics, David’s art and influence during exile, Géricault’s odyssey through outcast Rome and Ingres’s drive to reconcile religious art with contemporary mentalities, the titled victors over Napoleon all sitting for portraits by Lawrence, and the campaign to restore art objects expropriated by the French from Italy, prefiguring the restitution controversies of our own time.

