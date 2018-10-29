Five dead in suspected Daesh attack in central Libya

TRIPOLI: At least five people were killed Monday and 10 others kidnapped in an attack by suspected Daesh militants on a town in central Libya, local and military sources said.
Three civilians were among the dead, while a soldier was wounded and 10 people “missing, probably kidnapped,” said General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, spokesman for the Libyan National Army.
The raid targeted the desert town of Al-Fuqaha in Jufra district, which has for over a year been held by forces allied to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who leads the self-styled LNA.
LNA forces responded to the attack but the Daesh fighters fled south, killing a five victim and injuring another at a security checkpoint, Mesmari said.
Earlier, municipal council member Abdellatif Jalala told AFP that three civilians and a policeman had been killed in the dawn attack, more than 800 kilometers (490 miles) south of the capital Tripoli.
He said the assailants kidnapped at least eight others before fleeing into the Haruj mountains further south.
Jufra lawmaker Ismail Al-Sharif said Daesh fighters attacked the city with 25 vehicles, beheaded five civilians and torched local government and security offices.
The attackers set fire to police posts and public buildings in Al-Fuqaha, he added.
Both Sharif and Jalala said the raid was likely retaliation for arrests earlier this month of alleged Daesh members in the area.
The Jufra region has been regularly hit by attacks attributed to militants. In August 2017, an attack claimed by Daesh killed 11 people, including nine LNA fighters.
Daesh took advantage of the chaos that reigned in Libya after the 2011 NATO-backed ouster of Muammar Qaddafi to establish footholds in several parts of the country.
In June 2015, militants seized control of Qaddafi’s hometown of Sirte, only ceding it in December of the following year in the face of an offensive by forces loyal to the UN-backed government in Tripoli.
In April this year, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord launched an operation to track down Daesh fighters operating in areas of western Libya under its control.
The US military has regularly carried out strikes on militants in Libya, particularly south of Sirte.
Many militants have since retreated to desert areas in the country’s south, where they are attempting to regroup.
A September 10 suicide attack later claimed by Daesh on Libya’s National Oil Company headquarters in the heart of Tripoli left two dead and 10 others wounded.
Four months earlier, Daesh claimed an attack on Libya’s electoral commission headquarters in Tripoli that killed 14 people.
ROME: The Syrian opposition on Monday presented a “road map” to peace, including steps to be taken ahead of an election and guidelines for a plan to write the country’s post-war constitution.
The document, drawn up by representatives of the opposition invited to Rome by the Catholic Sant’Egidio community, will be presented to key players in the conflict — from Russia to Turkey and the EU — over the next few weeks.
The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany on Saturday called for a political solution to the devastating seven-year civil war and a lasting cease-fire in the last major rebel-held bastion of Idlib.
Their statement called for a committee to be established to draft Syria’s post-war constitution before the end of the year, “paving the way for free and fair elections” in the war-torn country.
A rival UN plan for a committee to write the constitution ran aground last week, with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura saying Damascus rejected the UN having a role in the selection process.
The “road map,” presented Monday by the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), the main opposition force, as well as several minor groups, details the shape a new government and parliament could take.
It calls for the make-up of the committee to “reflect the composition of the country” and says all “arrangements/rules/law aiming at dissolving/obstructing/impeding the political activities of the opposition” must be scrapped.
The commission, within a nine-month timeframe, should not only prepare the constitution but also draft party and electoral law.
A new transitional government should organize general and presidential elections through an election commission set up by the committee under the supervision of the UN, it said.
It also called for a “general amnesty” and the “abolition of all laws, legislations and procedures aimed at prosecuting and punishing the participants of the events in Syria” since 2011, as well as the safe and voluntary return of refugees.
Over 360,000 people have been killed in the conflict since 2011.