You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Middle Eastern and Muslim Halloween heroes
﻿

The Six: Middle Eastern and Muslim Halloween heroes

Emara
Updated 29 October 2018
Arab News
0

The Six: Middle Eastern and Muslim Halloween heroes

Updated 29 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: If you’re not into creepy costumes, why not dress up as one of these Middle Eastern-themed and Muslim characters for Halloween?

Nightrunner
The DC Comics character made his debut in 2011 and is an Algerian immigrant called Bilal Asselah who fights crime in the Clichy-sous-Bois suburb of Paris.

Green Lantern
In 2012, DC Comics unveiled the newest addition to the Green Lantern Corp. — a Muslim-American called Simon Baz. Incorrectly painted as a terrorist by the FBI, he begins his journey as a new Green Lantern.

Josiah X
Marvel’s Josiah X journeyed to Makkah as part of the comic’s plot, which sees the troubled hero convert to Islam. His father, Isaiah Bradley, was an African-American soldier who was used as a guinea pig in secret experiments to re-create the “Super-Soldier” process that created Captain America.

Black Adam
The supervillain was originally portrayed as an ancient Egyptian named Teth-Adam by DC Comics in the 1940s. The character is set to be revived by Dwayne Johnson in a movie that will reportedly be shot in 2019.

Ms. Marvel
Kamala Kahn is a teenage Muslim hero who can metamorphically stretch, enlarge or shrink her overall size.

Emara
Created by cartoonist Fatma Almheiri in the UAE, hijab-wearing crimefighter Emara is the superhero alter ego of a young Emirati girl called Moza.

Topics: halloween costumes clothes ideas

Related

0
Offbeat
The Six: Nature reserves across the Middle East to explore this winter season
0
Art & Culture
The Six: Frightening films to watch this Halloween

Kattan sisters announce fragrance launch date

Updated 29 October 2018
Arab News
0

Kattan sisters announce fragrance launch date

Updated 29 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Huda and Mona Kattan, the Iraqi-American moguls behind cosmetics brand Huda Beauty, took to Instagram this week to reveal that their first-ever perfume will hit the shelves on Nov. 16.
Called “Kayali,” the new scent debuted on social media with its own Instagram page on Oct. 19 and the sisters have since been posting subtle hints about the perfume online.
“Citrus will surprise you… with a delicious mix of pink grapefruit and rose centifolia,” a photograph of psychedelic artwork by Sara Shakeel was captioned.

The glittering piece of art shows two halves of grapefruit looming over sparkling sand dunes in a pink-and-lilac color palette.
Huda, one of the most famous beauty influencers in the world with 28.4 million followers on Instagram, posted a snap in which she poses with what appears to be a halo of glitter behind her head.
“We launch our new experience of fragrances, inspired by the Middle East! Save the date Nov. 16,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram

Save the date Nov. 16

A post shared by KAYALI (@kayali) on

Co-founder Mona took to Instagram to confirm that the company is indeed releasing its debut scent back in July.
“It’s official guys!! We’re launching our own fragrance!! Years in the making! I’ve been dying to share this with you all! Check out the latest episode of @hudaboss for more behind the scenes!!! I can’t wait to share this with you all!!! We’ve put our hearts into this! Stay tuned for more details!! (sic),” she enthusiastically posted on Instagram, referring to the sisters’ reality TV show that was streamed on Facebook.
The show, which aired for the first time on June 12, gave viewers behind-the-scenes access to the Iraqi-American sisters, showing people the “good, bad, scary and ugly times” of running a family business in Dubai, where Huda, Mona and sister Alya are based.
Explaining the concept in a released statement at the time, Kattan said her show would be “really raw” and “really real,” but she promised that it all “comes from the heart.
“My family and I have been working so hard on it and it basically shows everything. It shows the reality of running a business with your family, the good times, the bad times, the scary times, the ugly times,” she said.
“It’s a real, honest series and I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” she added.
The fragrance reveal came in clip from the reality show, which Mona posted on her Instagram account in the summer. In it, we see her visit a perfume factory in Grasse, France, an area that is known for its rose blooms. Viewers also learn that 600 kilos of roses can result in the creation of a kilo of absolute — the highly concentrated aromatic oil extracted from plants.
“I love perfume. I love it so much that I have dedicated an entire room in my house to perfume,” Mona said in the episode. “I feel like this project is a special baby for us and having a brand born out of social media, it’s really important for us to capture content every step of the way.”

Topics: Huda Kattan Mona Kattan Huda Beauty

Latest updates

FBI says suspicious parcel was addressed to CNN in Atlanta
0
Cricket Australia slammed by report into ball tampering scandal
0
As Pittsburgh synagogue reels from massacre, suspect due in court
0
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he left Real Madrid for Juventus due to no longer feeling 'indispensable'
0
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man during Gaza protests -medics
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.