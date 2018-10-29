Mother of Gaza teen killed in airstrike denies militant ties

Woman blows herself up in central Tunis

LONDON: A woman suicide bomber blew herself up in center of the Tunisian capital on Monday.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry said nine people were injured when she detonated the bomb near police vehicles in Tunis.

Police cordoned off the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue near the landmark Municipal Theatre and a shopping center.

Several ambulances and security personnel rushed to the scene.

"I was in front of the theatre and heard a huge explosion and saw people fleeing," Mohamed Ekbal bin Rajib told Reuters.

Images from the scene showed the bomber's body lying on the pavement.

The attack is the latest in the country where extremists have targeted the security forces and tourism industry in recent years.

In June 2015, 38 people were killed in a shooting rampage at the coastal resort of Sousse, while an attack the same year on the National Bardo Museum in Tunis left 22 people dead.

The terror attacks decimated Tunisia's crucial tourism sector, which made up seven percent of gross domestic product, according to AFP.

The country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when a suicide bombing in Tunis killed 12 presidential guards.

The state of emergency was extended earlier this month until November 6, amid a tense political climate ahead of legislative and presidential elections planned for next year.

