Houthis fighting education in Yemen by kidnapping teachers, administrators: Arab coalition

RIYADH: Houthi militia fights education and kidnaps teachers and administrators in Yemen, according to the Arab Coalition spokesperson.
Speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said joint forces are continuing efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the hurricane.
Yemen’s eastern Mahra province was battered by cyclone Luban earlier this month, with three days of rainfall and flooding destroying property and killing livestock.
- The coalition spokesman said Project Masam had removed 11,785 land mines
Madinah governor opens conference promoting true understanding of Islam
- The conference will also highlight the role of scholars in educating the masses and in enlightening the Islamic world
- The five-day event is being held in collaboration with the Islamic University in Madinah
JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman opened the 23rd session of the conference of International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA).
The five-day event is being held in collaboration with the Islamic University in Madinah under the patronage of King Salman. It serves as a platform for religious scholars and researchers to present their research and studies based on the Qur’an and the Sunnah.
Based on the research findings, scholars will suggest ways to eradicate social and economic issues facing the Muslim world.
The aim of the event is to promote the true understanding of Islam and its tolerant nature.
Several officials and academics told the Saudi Press Agency that the Islamic Shariah has the ability to achieve social harmony and human happiness. The Shariah, they added, has the solution to all human problems. However, they stressed the need to refer to authentic religious sources to find those solutions.