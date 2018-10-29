You are here

Family, players pay tribute to Thai owner of Leicester City

Leicester City’s Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, right, stands beside Leicester City’s English striker Jamie Vardy as they look at the floral tributes left to the victims of the helicopter crash outside Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium. (AFP)
Khun Aiyawatt, and Aimon, son and wife of Leicester City’s owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, director of football Jon Rudkin, Somyot Poompanmoung President of Thailand’s Football Association and his wife Potjaman look at tributes left for Vichai and four other people who died in the Leicester helicopter crash. (Reuters)
LEICESTER: The family of the late Thai billionaire boss of Premier League club Leicester City laid a wreath on Monday at the site where his helicopter crashed as investigators began examining the aircraft’s black box.
Dressed in black, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s son Aiyawatt and widow Aimon walked through a sea of tributes from fans outside the stadium, including flowers, football scarves and Buddhist statues.
Vichai’s son, known as “Top,” is chief executive of his father’s duty-free empire King Power and also vice-chairman of the football club Vichai bought in 2010.
Aiyawatt was later joined by the team, including striker Jamie Vardy, center-back Harry Maguire and keeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the group pausing in reflection in front of the flowers.
“Struggling to find the right words, but to me you are a legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club,” Vardy wrote on Instagram.
The team’s French manager Claude Puel also joined the mourners.
Vichai, 60, was among five people who died when the helicopter crashed in the stadium car park moments after taking off from the pitch following Saturday’s match.
The site is still cordoned off as investigators pick through the wreckage.
The government’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch said Monday it had recovered the helicopter’s digital flight data recorder, which was subject to “intense heat” in a fire.
“Today our inspectors... will start working on the recorder,” the AAIB, which is leading the inquiry, said in a statement.
The other victims included two members of Vichai’s staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and the pilot’s girlfriend, Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also a pilot.
Nursara Suknamai was an actress and a runner-up in Miss Thailand Universe in 2005.
Vichai, a regular at matches who used to fly to and from home games, was much-loved in the city as the driving force behind the club’s historic 2016 Premiership victory.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, both offered their condolences.
“I was lucky to have known Vichai for several years. He was a businessman of strong values who was dedicated to his family and who supported a number of important charitable causes,” said William, the Duke of Cambridge.
“He made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City’s magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world.
“He will be missed by all fans of the sport and everyone lucky enough to have known him.”
May said her thoughts were with the family and friends of the victims as well as supporters of the club.
“The outpouring of grief is a testament to how many people’s lives were touched by those on board,” she said in a statement.
Vichai bought Leicester City and became chairman in February 2011, pouring millions into the team and becoming a beloved figure in the club and the city — a feat rarely achieved by the Premier League’s foreign owners.
It was under Vichai’s ownership that Leicester crafted one of the biggest fairytales in English football history by winning the 2015/16 Premier League, having started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders for the title.

The helicopter crash that killed Leicester City soccer club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was not caused by a police drone, Leicestershire Police said on Monday, as investigations continue into how the accident happened.
Thai businessman Srivaddhanaprabha died along with four others when his helicopter crashed and then exploded outside the club’s King Power Stadium on Saturday after a Premier League match against West Ham United.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had recovered the flight data recorder and would remain in the city until the end of the week before transporting the wreckage to its facilities in Farnborough.
“Today, our inspectors in Farnborough will start working on the recorder, which was subject to intense heat as a result of the post-accident fire,” according to a statement from the AAIB, which investigates all civil aircraft accidents in Britain.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
Leicestershire Police said on Twitter that their drone was not in flight when the helicopter left the stadium.
It came down in a car park outside the ground shortly after 1930 GMT, about an hour after the end the match.
Police named the other victims of the crash as passengers Izabela Roza Lechowiczas, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, and pilot Eric Swaffer.
The Italian maker of the helicopter, Leonardo SpA, said it was ready to assist the investigation.
Vichai’s family, including his son and wife Aiyawatt and Aimon, arrived at the stadium on Monday to lay flowers among the mass of tributes already left by the club’s supporters.
Hundreds of people had queued since the morning to lay toys, scarves and bouquets to remember the much-loved owner who took over the club in 2010 and oversaw their incredible rise from the second tier to Premier League title winners in 2016.
Players and staff from the club were also at the stadium to pay their respects.
Leicester City’s first-team squad had a short training session on Monday morning but the club’s fourth round League Cup tie with Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday at the King Power, was postponed because of the accident.

WHO says air pollution kills 600,000 children every year

A general view of India Gate during heavy smog conditions in New Delhi on October 25, 2018. (AFP)
GENEVA: Air pollution kills an estimated 600,000 children every year and causing symptoms ranging from loss of intelligence to obesity and ear infections but there is a limited amount parents can do, a World Health Organization report said on Monday.
Parents should try to avoid household air pollution by using less polluting fuels for cooking and heating and not smoking but to reduce child exposure to ambient pollution they should need to lobby politicians to clean up the environment, WHO experts said.
“Polluted air is poisoning millions of children and ruining their lives,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. Large parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America are among the worst affected.
“This is inexcusable. Every child should be able to breathe clean air so they can grow and fulfil their full potential.”
The WHO report, “Prescribing clean air,” summarised the latest scientific knowledge on the effect on children of air pollution, which affects about 93 percent of children globally.
Maria Neira, WHO’s head of environmental determinants of health, said the worrying findings highlighted in the study, including evidence of pollution causing stillbirth and preterm birth, as well as diseases into adulthood, should lead to policy changes globally.
“Something that is critical as well is this issue of the neuro-development,” she said.
“Imagine that our children will have less cognitive IQ. We are talking about putting at risk a new generation of having a reduced IQ. This is not only new but terribly shocking.”
There was clear, consistent evidence of an association between ambient air pollution and otitis media, or ear infections, the study said, as well as some evidence of it causing obesity and insulin resistance in children.
Air pollution can also cause childhood cancers, asthma, poor lung function, pneumonia and other types of acute lower respiratory infection, the report said.

