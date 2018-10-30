FaceOf: Tariq Enaya, Saudi Telecom Co. executive

Dr. Tariq Enaya is a senior vice president at the Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) enterprise business unit.

He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Florida Institute of Technology, US.

In 2001, he did his Ph.D. in computer engineering from the same institution.

During the course of study, he received awards like the “Outstanding Electrical Engineer Student Award” and the “Florida Tech Outstanding Graduate Student Award.”

In 2005, he joined Intel Corp. as a business development manager in the Middle East and Africa. A year later, he moved to Cisco Systems and worked there for the next eight years. His experience at Cisco helped him gain great insight into the dynamics of his profession. He joined Cisco as the strategic accounts country leader and was promoted as a managing director.

In August 2014, he joined the STC as a senior vice president of its enterprise business unit. He was appointed to the position to lead the transformation of the STC into a local and global leader in the field of communications technology.

Under his leadership, the STC has formed an unmatchable team and business unit by taking young talent and experienced people on board to work together to achieve a joint goal.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj also recognized his professional approach and abilities in 2003 and he was awarded the minister of health’s award for Operational Excellence during Hajj.

Speaking at the recently concluded Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, he said the smart cities-associated technology investments worldwide would reach $158 billion by 2022. The figure is expected to reach $2.7 billion in the Middle East and Africa.

He cited examples of smart city applications in areas of emergency, transportation, tourism and security services. He pointed out that with the advent of digital technologies, emergency services can also be managed digitally.