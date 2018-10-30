You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Tariq Enaya, Saudi Telecom Co. executive
﻿

FaceOf: Tariq Enaya, Saudi Telecom Co. executive

Dr. Tariq Enaya is a senior vice president at the STC
Updated 30 October 2018
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Tariq Enaya, Saudi Telecom Co. executive

  • In 2001, he did his Ph.D. in computer engineering from the same institution.
  • In August 2014, he joined the STC as a senior vice president of its enterprise business unit
Updated 30 October 2018
Arab News
0

Dr. Tariq Enaya is a senior vice president at the Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) enterprise business unit.

He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Florida Institute of Technology, US.

In 2001, he did his Ph.D. in computer engineering from the same institution.

During the course of study, he received awards like the “Outstanding Electrical Engineer Student Award” and the “Florida Tech Outstanding Graduate Student Award.”

In 2005, he joined Intel Corp. as a business development manager in the Middle East and Africa. A year later, he moved to Cisco Systems and worked there for the next eight years. His experience at Cisco helped him gain great insight into the dynamics of his profession. He joined Cisco as the strategic accounts country leader and was promoted as a managing director.

In August 2014, he joined the STC as a senior vice president of its enterprise business unit. He was appointed to the position to lead the transformation of the STC into a local and global leader in the field of communications technology.

Under his leadership, the STC has formed an unmatchable team and business unit by taking young talent and experienced people on board to work together to achieve a joint goal.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj also recognized his professional approach and abilities in 2003 and he was awarded the minister of health’s award for Operational Excellence during  Hajj. 

Speaking at the recently concluded Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, he said the smart cities-associated technology investments worldwide would reach $158 billion by 2022. The figure is expected to reach $2.7 billion in the Middle East and Africa.

He cited examples of smart city applications in areas of emergency, transportation, tourism and security services. He pointed out that with the advent of digital technologies, emergency services can also be managed digitally. 

Topics: FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Reham Afandi, Saudi breast cancer survivor and Zumba instructor
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Maisah Sobaihi, a Saudi academic, playwright and performer
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology

Houthis fighting education in Yemen by kidnapping teachers, administrators: Arab coalition

Updated 30 October 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Houthis fighting education in Yemen by kidnapping teachers, administrators: Arab coalition

  • The coalition spokesman said Project Masam had removed 11,785 land mines
Updated 30 October 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: Houthi militia fights education and kidnaps teachers and administrators in Yemen, according to the Arab Coalition spokesperson.
Speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said joint forces are continuing efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the hurricane.
Yemen’s eastern Mahra province was battered by cyclone Luban earlier this month, with three days of rainfall and flooding destroying property and killing livestock.

Topics: Yemen Aden

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition continues to aid those affected by cyclone Luban in Yemen's Al-Mahra province
0
Middle-East
Arab coalition spokesman: Houthi militia looting worsening Yemeni crisis

Latest updates

Pasta and petrol: Smuggling crackdown stirs dissent in Tunisia’s south
0
Gazans bury 3 teens killed in Israeli strike, demand revenge
0
What We Are Reading Today: Fugitive Democracy and Other Essays
0
Philippines evacuates coastal communities ahead of typhoon
0
Australia’s ex-PM warns Jerusalem move would worry Indonesia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.