Indian man, woman killed in fall from Yosemite park overlook

SAN FRANCISCO: Yosemite National Park officials say two people who fell to their deaths from a popular overlook were a man and a woman from India who were living and working in the United States.
Officials said Monday that they were 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy. It’s not clear what their relationship was.
Park rangers recovered their bodies Thursday from about 800 feet (245 meters) below Taft Point, where visitors can walk to the edge of a vertigo-inducing granite ledge that doesn’t have a railing.
Yosemite spokeswoman Jamie Richards didn’t respond to phone or email messages requesting further details. She said in a statement that park officials were investigating the deaths and that could take several days.
BARCELONA, Spain: A spokesman says South Sudan armed opposition leader Riek Machar is coming home on Wednesday under the country’s latest peace deal, more than two years after he fled on foot into exile.
Lam Paul Gabriel tells The Associated Press that Machar is returning to take part in a nationwide peace celebration, leading a small delegation but not bringing his own security despite concerns for his safety.
The spokesman says that “if this peace has to be implemented we need to trust each other.”
Under the peace deal signed last month, Machar will be President Salva Kiir’s deputy once again. That arrangement has twice collapsed in deadly fighting.
South Sudan’s five-year civil war has killed almost 400,000 people with violence and disease, according to a recent estimate.