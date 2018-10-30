Brent crude prices dip on rising supply, global market woes

SINGAPORE: Brent oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by ongoing weakness in global stock markets and by signs of rising global supply despite looming sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $77 a barrel at 0246 GMT, down 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.08 a barrel, little changed from their last settlement.
Oil has been caught up by broad financial market slumps this month, with stocks falling again on Monday after reports the US is planning an additional $257 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods if upcoming talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to end a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
Oil was also being weighed down by signs of rising supply from top producers.
“A Saudi pledge to produce as much oil as possible, and the stock market rout, have sharply reduced concerns about the Nov. 4 implementation of US sanctions against Iran,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
Russia has also indicated that it will provide enough oil to meet demand once US sanctions hit Iran from next week.
In a sign that oil supply remains ample despite the looming US sanctions against Iran’s petroleum exports, crude output from the world’s top 3 producers, Russia, the US and Saudi Arabia, reached 33 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time in September, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
That’s an increase of 10 million bpd since the start of the decade and means that these three producers alone now meet a third of global crude demand.
Hedge fund managers continued to liquidate former bullish positions in oil last week, with signs of short-selling appearing for the first time in over a year.
Despite that, Hansen said “given the yet unknown impact on Iran’s ability to produce and export (amid sanctions) ... we could see some speculative buying emerge ahead of Nov. 4.”
Iran’s seaborne crude exports, by contrast, have fallen from a 2018-peak of just over 2.5 million bpd in May to around 1.5 million bpd in September and October, Eikon data showed.
Citi granted license to set up Citibank branch in Abu Dhabi
- The new branch will provide liquidity management to Citi’s clients looking to establish regional treasury centers in the UAE
- Citi is expanding in the UAE where it has provided wholesale and retail banking since 1964
DUBAI: Citigroup has been granted a license to set up a branch of Citibank at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a financial center in Abu Dhabi, it said on Tuesday.
The new branch will provide liquidity management to Citi’s clients looking to establish regional treasury centers in the United Arab Emirates, as well as offering institutional banking services to its global clients, it said.
Citi is expanding in the UAE where it has provided wholesale and retail banking since 1964, and in neighboring Saudi Arabia where it plans to apply for a full banking license.
Citi aims to boost the UAE’s role as an offshore booking center to cater for demand from multinational corporate clients wanting to use the country as a center for their business in the Middle East and Africa, Atiq Rehman, Citi’s Chief Executive of Middle East and Africa told Reuters earlier this month.
The granting of the license in Abu Dhabi was made during a visit to ADGM by Citigroup chief executive Mike Corbat.
ADGM, which opened in October 2015, and the older and larger Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) are the UAEs’ two international hubs for banking and fund management.
In comments aimed at encouraging more banks to establish themselves in ADGM, state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s chief executive Sultan Al-Jaber said in February that it was likely to engage more with financial institutions that have a presence in the financial center.