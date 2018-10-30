Quake rattles New Zealand as Harry and Meghan visit

WELLINGTON: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central New Zealand Tuesday, where British royals Meghan and Harry are on tour, but officials said it caused no major damage.
The quake was felt in Wellington during a session of parliament, prompting lawmakers to stop deliberations and seek refuge as a precaution.
There was no tsunami threat and the quake was not strongly felt in Auckland, where the touring royals continued with a public walkabout on the city’s waterfront.
Reporters traveling with the couple said they did not feel any tremors during the quake, which the US Geological Survey (USGS) gave a magnitude of 6.1.
New Zealand’s official GeoNet seismic monitoring service said a 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 207 kilometers in the central North Island about 340 kilometers northeast of Wellington.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was widely felt across the center of the country, despite the depth of the epicenter, and urged Kiwis to “check on those around you.”
Civil Defense Minister Kris Faafoi said there had been no reports of damage or injuries.
“I think some people might be a little nervy and that’s understandable but it’s just a case of following those safety messages and being prepared,” he told reporters.
“I think if there was anything major we’d know by now.”
Faafoi said proceedings in parliament house were temporarily suspended because of heavy shaking in the building.
“We all felt it in the house, I was in there at the time... and just for the immediate safety of those in the house (the speaker) saw fit to suspend proceedings,” he said.
“I think that was the wise thing to do as we felt it quite heavily.”
New Zealand lies on the boundary of the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates, which form part of the so-called “Ring of Fire,” and experiences up to 15,000 tremors a year.
A shallow 6.3 quake in the South Island city of Christchurch killed 185 people in 2011, while a 7.8 shake slightly further north in 2016 was the second strongest ever recorded in the country.
MOSCOW: Russia’s only aircraft carrier was damaged and a giant floating dock sank after a crane crashed onto the vessel as it was undergoing repairs near the Arctic city of Murmansk on Tuesday.
Four people were injured and one person is missing after the accident involving the Admiral Kuznetsov at the PD-50 floating dock, the largest in Russia one of the largest in the world, local authorities and media said.
“We are assessing the extent of the damage. A crane fell onto the deck from a height of about 15 meters,” the head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov told the TASS news agency.
“It is clear there is damage to the hull and the deck. Fortunately, it happened on those parts that are not vital to the work of the” ship.
Local media said the floating dock holding the vessel had sunk.
The accident occurred at 3:30am at the repair shipyard near Murmansk, the governor of Murmansk region Marina Kovtun said in a video she posted on social media.
“Unfortunately, one person is still not found,” she said.
“Four workers were removed from the water with signs of frostbite and taken to a medical facility,” the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website.
It added that the accident could be the result of “violations in the operation” of ship repair facilities.
The Admiral Kuznetsov is undergoing its first major repairs since 1997. They are expected to be completed by the end of 2020 for the warship to rejoin the Russian Navy in 2021.
The vessel was deployed to the Mediterranean last year to strike targets in Syria and help Moscow ally President Bashar Assad recapture rebel-held areas in the war-torn country.