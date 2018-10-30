Typhoon lashes northern Philippines as thousands evacuated
Officials said Typhoon Yutu slammed into Dinapigue town in northeastern Isabela province before dawn Tuesday with sustained winds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 210 kph (130mph). It knocked down trees and power posts and ripped roofs off small houses, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Government forecasters said Yutu slightly weakened after landfall and was expected to blow out of the northern Philippines later Tuesday after barging westward across provinces that were damaged by Typhoon Mangkhut in mid-September. Yutu hit the Philippines after tearing through the US Pacific territory of the Northern Mariana Islands, where it knocked out power, destroyed homes and delayed elections.
“We didn’t even have to do forced evacuations. The people are still scared. They readily moved from the mountainsides and away from the river after our police declared it was time to evacuate,” said Mayor Victorio Palangdan of Itogon, a gold-mining mountain town, where more than 90 villagers died mostly due to landslides set off by Mangkhut.
More than 1,000 villagers moved to emergency shelters in Itogon in Benguet province, which was expected to be lashed by Yutu later Tuesday, Palangdan told The Associated Press by telephone.
Mangkhut left more than 100 people dead and missing mostly in Itogon and nearby mountain towns and caused considerable damage to vegetable, corn and rice farms because the typhoon struck during the harvest season.
Muslim Americans raise over $170,000 for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
DUBAI: A Muslim American group raised over $170,000 to help those affected by the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh through an online crowdfunding campaign.
The online crowdfunding campaign called Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue has raised the funds for survivors and families. It was launched by two American-Muslim charities, CelebrateMercy and MPower Change.
“We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us and send a powerful message of compassion through action,” the groups said.
Authorities believe the attack was motivated by religious hatred, and 46-year-old Robert Bowers has been charged for the incident. He was charged Monday with 29 felony counts, including 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstruction of the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.
Meanwhile, others have also joined efforts to raise funds for the victims of the attack. A graduate student in Washington has increased his fundraising goal from $500 to $1 million.
Shay Khatiri’s fundraiser had raised nearly $545,000 as of Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies student says the funds will go directly to the Tree of Life congregation.
Khatiri says he’s a political refugee from Iran who has been a recipient of the Jewish community’s generosity.