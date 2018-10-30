Saudi prosecutor at Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was killed

ISTANBUL: Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor on Tuesday visited the consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.
The head of the Saudi investigation, Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb, visited the consulate after meeting for the second time with Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan.
Houthis fighting education in Yemen by kidnapping teachers, administrators: Arab coalition
- The coalition spokesman said Project Masam had removed 11,785 land mines
RIYADH: Houthi militia fights education and kidnaps teachers and administrators in Yemen, according to the Arab Coalition spokesperson.
Speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said joint forces are continuing efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the hurricane.
Yemen’s eastern Mahra province was battered by cyclone Luban earlier this month, with three days of rainfall and flooding destroying property and killing livestock.