Saudi prosecutor at Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was killed

﻿

A Saudi Arabian flag flies at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. (AFP)
AFP
AFP
ISTANBUL: Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor on Tuesday visited the consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.
The head of the Saudi investigation, Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb, visited the consulate after meeting for the second time with Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Istanbul Jamal Khashoggi

