Saudi prosecutor at Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was killed

Houthis fighting education in Yemen by kidnapping teachers, administrators: Arab coalition

RIYADH: Houthi militia fights education and kidnaps teachers and administrators in Yemen, according to the Arab Coalition spokesperson.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said joint forces are continuing efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the hurricane.

Yemen’s eastern Mahra province was battered by cyclone Luban earlier this month, with three days of rainfall and flooding destroying property and killing livestock.