CAIRO: The US commission on international religious freedom has denounced Yemen’s Houthi militia for charging 24 Baha’is, including women and a teenager, with espionage.
Tenzin Dorjee, chair of the USCIRF, says “this persecution ... is unconscionable and must stop immediately.”
The USCIRF’s statement Monday says a court in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi militia, charged the Baha’is on Sep. 15 with apostasy and espionage, charges which carry the death penalty.
Dorjee urged for “the unconditional release and dropping of all charges” against Baha’is in Yemen.
The Houthis, who have occupied northern Yemen since 2014, have waged an all-out campaign against all political and religious opponents, holding thousands in detention.
Minority Baha’is observe a monotheistic religion founded in the 1860s by Baha’u’llah, a Persian nobleman considered their prophet.
US group denounces Houthi militia’s prosecution of Baha’is
UAE passes law to combat money laundering, terror financing
- The law follows a decree by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates passed a law to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, it said on Tuesday, UAE-run WAM reported.
The law follows a decree by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
“The UAE’s wise leadership is keen to develop the legislative and legal structure of the nation to ensure compliance with international standards on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, said.
The law provides a legal framework for the government to counter money laundering and other related crimes, as well as it counters financing terrorist activities and suspicious organizations, which “enhances the UAE’s commitment to international recommendations and treaties,” Sheikh Hamdan added.