Volkswagen profit rises despite emissions certification woes

FRANKFURT, Germany: Volkswagen saw net profit more than double in the third quarter even as sales fell due to delays certifying vehicles for new emissions tests.
Profit rose to €2.76 billion ($3.14 billion) from an adjusted figure of €1.07 billion in the same period last year. Sales revenue rose 0.9 percent to €55.2 billion, the company said Tuesday.
Vehicles sales, however, fell 3.6 percent in the quarter, to 2.54 million, as the company failed to get vehicles certified in time for new European emissions tests intended to more closely reflect cars’ pollution levels.
The company nonetheless reaffirmed its sales outlook for the full year and Volkswagen shares rose 3 percent in morning trading, to €146.70.
The new tests took effect September 1 and follow increased scrutiny of diesel emissions after Volkswagen’s 2015 scandal in which it was caught using software to turn emissions controls off when vehicles were not being tested. The result was emissions that were much higher in real-life driving. Other automakers were subsequently found to be using regulatory loopholes that permitted disabling of emissions controls at certain temperatures.
Volkswagen has paid more than 28 billion euros ($32 billion) in fines and penalties, two executives went to prison in the US and former CEO Martin Winterkorn was charged by US authorities, although he cannot be extradited.
Volkswagen said it had fewer one-time deductions to earnings in the third quarter. There were €800 million in one-time costs, compared with €2.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s Audi division was fined €800 million this month for failing to exercise sufficient oversight to prevent the emissions cheating. The fine does not end investigations against individuals at Audi. Former division head Rupert Stadler was jailed while German prosecutors investigate; a court in Munich on Tuesday ordered his release on bail.
Looking ahead, the company said it was sticking to its earnings and sales forecasts for the year. It said deliveries to customers would “moderately surpass” last year’s record sales of 10.7 million vehicles. That made Volkswagen the biggest carmaker in the world, although the title was disputed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, which sold 10.6 million and said Volkswagen was counting trucks as well.
Citi granted license to set up Citibank branch in Abu Dhabi
- The new branch will provide liquidity management to Citi’s clients looking to establish regional treasury centers in the UAE
- Citi is expanding in the UAE where it has provided wholesale and retail banking since 1964
DUBAI: Citigroup has been granted a license to set up a branch of Citibank at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a financial center in Abu Dhabi, it said on Tuesday.
The new branch will provide liquidity management to Citi’s clients looking to establish regional treasury centers in the United Arab Emirates, as well as offering institutional banking services to its global clients, it said.
Citi is expanding in the UAE where it has provided wholesale and retail banking since 1964, and in neighboring Saudi Arabia where it plans to apply for a full banking license.
Citi aims to boost the UAE’s role as an offshore booking center to cater for demand from multinational corporate clients wanting to use the country as a center for their business in the Middle East and Africa, Atiq Rehman, Citi’s Chief Executive of Middle East and Africa told Reuters earlier this month.
The granting of the license in Abu Dhabi was made during a visit to ADGM by Citigroup chief executive Mike Corbat.
ADGM, which opened in October 2015, and the older and larger Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) are the UAEs’ two international hubs for banking and fund management.
In comments aimed at encouraging more banks to establish themselves in ADGM, state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s chief executive Sultan Al-Jaber said in February that it was likely to engage more with financial institutions that have a presence in the financial center.