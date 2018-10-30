You are here

  • Home
  • Supermodel Joan Smalls shows off Abu Dhabi’s natural wonders
﻿

Supermodel Joan Smalls shows off Abu Dhabi’s natural wonders

Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls visited Abu Dhabi. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
0

Supermodel Joan Smalls shows off Abu Dhabi’s natural wonders

Updated 16 sec ago
0

DUBAI: Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls is in Abu Dhabi and by the looks of her Instagram account, she’s having a blast.
The Victoria’s Secret model is in town for Etihad Airways’ 15th birthday, which they celebrated with a fashion collaboration with Diane Von Furstenberg that was presented at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Smalls took a trip to the desert and even posed with a camel in a series of photographs posted on Instagram.
“When the lash envy is real,” she captioned a snap in which she is standing next to a camel with luscious eyelashes.
The model also paid a visit to the Abu Dhabi Fossil Dunes, an area that boasts imposing fossilized sand dunes, and posed amid the awe-inspiring geological formations.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t mind me, I’m just rocking out #abudhabi

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

“Don’t mind me, I’m just rocking out,” she captioned one of the photos. “Nature truly amazes me,” she labelled another.
Smalls was catapulted to stardom in 2010 when the model walked in the Spring /Summer 2010 show for Givenchy Couture. Since then, she has walked for an array of high-end labels, including Alexander Wang, Burberry, Carolina Herrera, Emilio Pucci and Fendi. She has also fronted advertising campaigns for the likes of Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Giambattista Valli and Tiffany’s and was named as the face of Estée Lauder cosmetics in 2011.
Smalls isn’t the only model that Etihad Airways has worked with in recent weeks.
Victoria’s Secret beauty Shanina Shaik, whose father is Saudi-Pakistani and mother is Lithuanian-Australian, also starred in a video for the Abu Dhabi-based airline, which she shared on her Instagram page earlier in October.
In the clip, she boards a flight to Paris and waxes lyrical about the service and food, adding that she “really enjoyed the Arabic mezze plate and being served my favorite Arabic coffee and dates.”
“Thank you @etihadairways for the amazing trip to Paris! I arrived fresh and relaxed!! Being a model I’m always in and out of a city and never able to see the sights. #etihadairways created an amazing trip that allowed me to discover all of Paris,” she captioned the video, in which she wanders the streets of Paris after the flight.

Topics: Etihad Airways Joan Smalls Abu Dhabi

Kattan sisters announce fragrance launch date

Updated 29 October 2018
Arab News
0

Kattan sisters announce fragrance launch date

Updated 29 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Huda and Mona Kattan, the Iraqi-American moguls behind cosmetics brand Huda Beauty, took to Instagram this week to reveal that their first-ever perfume will hit the shelves on Nov. 16.
Called “Kayali,” the new scent debuted on social media with its own Instagram page on Oct. 19 and the sisters have since been posting subtle hints about the perfume online.
“Citrus will surprise you… with a delicious mix of pink grapefruit and rose centifolia,” a photograph of psychedelic artwork by Sara Shakeel was captioned.

The glittering piece of art shows two halves of grapefruit looming over sparkling sand dunes in a pink-and-lilac color palette.
Huda, one of the most famous beauty influencers in the world with 28.4 million followers on Instagram, posted a snap in which she poses with what appears to be a halo of glitter behind her head.
“We launch our new experience of fragrances, inspired by the Middle East! Save the date Nov. 16,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram

Save the date Nov. 16

A post shared by KAYALI (@kayali) on

Co-founder Mona took to Instagram to confirm that the company is indeed releasing its debut scent back in July.
“It’s official guys!! We’re launching our own fragrance!! Years in the making! I’ve been dying to share this with you all! Check out the latest episode of @hudaboss for more behind the scenes!!! I can’t wait to share this with you all!!! We’ve put our hearts into this! Stay tuned for more details!! (sic),” she enthusiastically posted on Instagram, referring to the sisters’ reality TV show that was streamed on Facebook.
The show, which aired for the first time on June 12, gave viewers behind-the-scenes access to the Iraqi-American sisters, showing people the “good, bad, scary and ugly times” of running a family business in Dubai, where Huda, Mona and sister Alya are based.
Explaining the concept in a released statement at the time, Kattan said her show would be “really raw” and “really real,” but she promised that it all “comes from the heart.
“My family and I have been working so hard on it and it basically shows everything. It shows the reality of running a business with your family, the good times, the bad times, the scary times, the ugly times,” she said.
“It’s a real, honest series and I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” she added.
The fragrance reveal came in clip from the reality show, which Mona posted on her Instagram account in the summer. In it, we see her visit a perfume factory in Grasse, France, an area that is known for its rose blooms. Viewers also learn that 600 kilos of roses can result in the creation of a kilo of absolute — the highly concentrated aromatic oil extracted from plants.
“I love perfume. I love it so much that I have dedicated an entire room in my house to perfume,” Mona said in the episode. “I feel like this project is a special baby for us and having a brand born out of social media, it’s really important for us to capture content every step of the way.”

Topics: Huda Kattan Mona Kattan Huda Beauty

Latest updates

Muslim Americans raise over $170,000 for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
0
India may halt private cars in New Delhi if smog thickens
0
Supermodel Joan Smalls shows off Abu Dhabi’s natural wonders
0
Volkswagen profit rises despite emissions certification woes
0
US group denounces Houthi militia’s prosecution of Baha’is
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.