India may halt private cars in New Delhi if smog thickens
Toxic smog has started to envelope vast swathes of northern India, including New Delhi, as it does each year when winter approaches and farmers burn off the residue of crops.
“Let us hope the air pollution situation in Delhi doesn’t deteriorate but if it turns out to be an emergency, we will have to stop the use of private transport,” said Bhure Lal, chairman of the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA). “There is a committee which will advise me on this.
EPCA, appointed by India’s Supreme Court, has already proposed halting construction, the use of diesel-run power generators, brick kilns and the burning of garbage between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10 when pollution levels are expected to rise.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed the air quality index, which measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter, hit 469 in parts of Delhi on Tuesday, up from 299.4 a week ago.
Crop stubble burning, a major source of pollution, vehicular exhaust and a drop-off in wind speeds have aggravated the smog that is likely to worsen around Nov. 7, when fireworks will set off to celebrate the major Hindu festival of Diwali.
As a blanket of haze settled over the area, the provincial leaders of New Delhi and a federal government minister sparred over what to do.
“Every year Delhi suffers because of the ineptness of the federal government and the state governments of neighboring Punjab and Haryana states,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Farmers in Punjab and Haryana states, India’s bread basket, start burning the residue of the previous crop to prepare for new plantings in November.
Defending the federal government, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said his ministry and the state governments of Punjab and Haryana have tried to reduce stubble burning and the Delhi government must intensify its own efforts to help curb pollution.
Muslim Americans raise over $170,000 for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- A Muslim American group raised over $170,000 to help those affected by the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh
- Authorities believe the attack was motivated by religious hatred
DUBAI: A Muslim American group raised over $170,000 to help those affected by the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh through an online crowdfunding campaign.
The online crowdfunding campaign called Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue has raised the funds for survivors and families. It was launched by two American-Muslim charities, CelebrateMercy and MPower Change.
“We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us and send a powerful message of compassion through action,” the groups said.
Authorities believe the attack was motivated by religious hatred, and 46-year-old Robert Bowers has been charged for the incident. He was charged Monday with 29 felony counts, including 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstruction of the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.
Meanwhile, others have also joined efforts to raise funds for the victims of the attack. A graduate student in Washington has increased his fundraising goal from $500 to $1 million.
Shay Khatiri’s fundraiser had raised nearly $545,000 as of Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies student says the funds will go directly to the Tree of Life congregation.
Khatiri says he’s a political refugee from Iran who has been a recipient of the Jewish community’s generosity.