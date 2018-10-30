Muslim Americans raise over $170,000 for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

DUBAI: A Muslim American group raised over $170,000 to help those affected by the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh through an online crowdfunding campaign.

The online crowdfunding campaign called Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue has raised the funds for survivors and families. It was launched by two American-Muslim charities, CelebrateMercy and MPower Change.

“We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us and send a powerful message of compassion through action,” the groups said.

Authorities believe the attack was motivated by religious hatred, and 46-year-old Robert Bowers has been charged for the incident. He was charged Monday with 29 felony counts, including 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstruction of the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.