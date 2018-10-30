US sending 5,200 troops to border, double Syria deployment

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon is deploying 5,200 troops to the Southwest border in an extraordinary military operation a week before nationwide elections in which President Donald Trump wants voters to focus on what he calls an “invasion” — a slow-moving caravan of Central American migrants.
The number of troops being sent is more than double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Daesh group.
Two caravans of migrants, traveling mostly on foot, are still hundreds of miles from the US border with Mexico. Most are poor, carrying the belongings that fit into a knapsack and fleeing gang violence or poverty. And any who complete the long trek to the border already face major hurdles to asylum in the country — both physical and bureaucratic — to being allowed to remain in the United States.
Trump, eager to keep voters trained on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, stepped up his dire warnings about the caravans, tweeting, “This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!“
And in an interview with “Axios on HBO,” he declared that he wanted to order an end to the constitutional right to citizenship for babies born in the United States to non-citizens.
Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said, “they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.” He added that “we’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States,” though a 2010 study showed that 30 countries offered birthright citizenship.
And in a late Monday interview, Trump said the US would build tent cities for asylum seekers.
“We’re going to put tents up all over the place,” told Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham. “They’re going to be very nice, and they’re going to wait, and if they don’t get asylum they get out.”
Under current protocol, migrants who clear an initial screening are often released until their cases are decided in immigration court, which can take several years.
Trump denied his focus on the caravan is intended to help Republicans in next week’s midterms, saying, “This has nothing to do with elections.”
The Pentagon’s Operation Faithful Patriot was described by the commander of US Northern Command as an effort to help Customs and Border Protection “harden the southern border” by stiffening defenses at and near legal entry points. Advanced helicopters will allow border protection agents to swoop down on migrants trying to cross illegally, said Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy.
Troops planned to take heavy concertina wiring to unspool across open spaces between ports.
“We will not allow a large group to enter the US in an unlawful and unsafe manner,” said Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.
Eight hundred troops already are on their way to southern Texas, O’Shaughnessy said, and their numbers will top 5,200 by week’s end. Some of the troops will be armed. Troops would focus first on Texas, followed by Arizona and then California.
The troops will join the more than 2,000 National Guardsmen whom Trump has already deployed to the border. It remained unclear Monday why the administration was choosing to send active-duty troops given that they will be limited to performing the support functions the Guard already is doing.
The number of people in the first migrant caravan headed toward the US has dwindled to about 4,000 from about 7,000 last week, though a second one was gaining steam and was marked by violence. About 600 migrants in the second group tried to cross a bridge from Guatemala to Mexico en masse Monday. The riverbank standoff with Mexico police followed a more violent confrontation Sunday, when the migrants used sticks and rocks against officers. One migrant was killed Sunday night by a head wound, but what caused it was unclear.
The first group passed through the spot via the river — wading or on rafts — and was advancing through southern Mexico. That group appeared to begin as a collection of about 160 who decided to band together in Honduras for protection against the gangs that prey on migrants traveling alone and snowballed as the group moved north. They are mostly from Honduras, where it started, as well as El Salvador and Guatemala.
A smaller caravan earlier this year dwindled greatly as it passed through Mexico, with only about 200 making it to the California border.
Migrants are entitled under both US and international law to apply for asylum. But there already is a bottleneck of would-be asylum seekers waiting at some US border crossings to make their claims, some waiting as long as five weeks.
McAleenan said the aim of the operation was to deter migrants from crossing illegally, but he conceded his officers were overwhelmed by a surge of asylum seekers at border crossings. He also said Mexico was prepared to offer asylum to members of the caravan.
The White House also is weighing additional border security measures, including blocking those traveling in the caravan from seeking legal asylum and preventing them from entering the US
The military operation drew quick criticism.
“Sending active military forces to our southern border is not only a huge waste of taxpayer money but an unnecessary course of action that will further terrorize and militarize our border communities,” said Shaw Drake, policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union’s border rights center at El Paso, Texas.
Military personnel are legally prohibited from engaging in immigration enforcement. The troops will include military police, combat engineers and others helping on the border.
The ramped-up rhetoric over the migrants and expected deployments comes as the president has been trying to turn the caravans into a key election issue just days before elections that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress.
“This will be the election of the caravans, the Kavanaughs, law and order, tax cuts, and you know what else? It’s going to be the election of common sense,” Trump said at a rally in Illinois on Saturday night.
On Monday, he tweeted without providing evidence, “Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border.”
“Please go back,” he urged them, “you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!“
It’s possible there are criminals mixed in, but Trump has not substantiated his claim that members of the MS-13 gang, in particular, are among them.
The troops are expected to perform a wide variety of functions such as transporting supplies for the Border Patrol but not engage directly with migrants seeking to cross the border, officials said. One US official said the troops will be sent initially to staging bases in California, Texas and Arizona while the CBP works out precisely where it wants the troops positioned. US Transportation Command posted a video on its Facebook page of a C-17 transport plane that it said was delivering Army equipment to the Southwest border in support of the operation.
The US military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with the deployment plans.
Global conference tackles illicit trade
- Tax on cigarettes and free-trade zones provide climate for black market, forum in Abu Dhabi hears
- GCC countries urged to ‘work together in harmony’ to tackle worldwide issue worth trillions of dollars
ABU DHABI: The introduction of VAT and a “sin tax” on tobacco, coupled with the rise of free trade zones that underpin the GCC’s reputation as a global trade hub, are creating a gateway to counterfeit goods and illicit trade across the region.
Emerging technologies, legal loopholes, e-commerce and regional socio-economic instability have also opened up new opportunities for terrorism, intellectual property crimes and other trade crimes, according to experts at a conference on Tuesday, who urged GCC countries “to work together in harmony” and embrace transparency to stem corruption and extortion.
In a bid to diversify government revenues and strengthen economic development, the Gulf Cooperation Council instituted a value-added tax; Saudi Arabia and the UAE implemented VAT at 5 percent from January 1, 2018, while the other GCC states are expected to follow suit. In parallel, a separate excise tax of 100 percent is being selectively levied on harmful products such as tobacco.
Warning taxation was a “double-edged sword,” Brendan LeMoult, anti-illicit trade and fiscal affairs vice-president at JTI (Japan Tobacco International), said while countries have a need to diversify, criminals can be quick to take advantage of changing market conditions and said, more than ever before, there is a clear business case for bringing the fight against illicit trade into the mainstream.
“Unfortunately, often when that tax goes up the illicit trade will go up,” said LeMoult, speaking at the third Global Illicit Trade Forum in Abu Dhabi. "Wherever there are big price differences between markets, which are mostly driven by taxation, illegal trade takes place.”
Last June, Saudi Arabia also became the first GCC country to impose an excise tax at 100 percent on tobacco products and energy drinks, and 50 percent on soft drinks, following ratification of the tax treaties by the General Secretariat of GCC on May 23, 2017. The move was shortly followed by the UAE, which also imposed the same hike from October of last year.
"With the illicit trade in tobacco, where countries in the GCC have increased taxes, what will understandably happen – which we hate to see in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia which have been so good at fighting crime – is that illicit criminals and serious organized criminal networks embedded in a country,” said LeMoult. "And once they infest a country they are hard to get rid of. Criminal networks operating in from illicit tobacco trade can expand: You will see them get into drugs, weapons, human practices. And that is what you want to prevent."
LeMoult said taxes – especially a sharp increase as seen with”‘sin tax” goods – can drive consumers “underground.”
"It is the issue of elasticity – it can snap,” he said. "You do not want to raise it to a point where the consumer snaps and turns to the illicit market."
He said the GCC can learn from countries such as Russia, which has seen a huge rise in illicit trade because of disparity in taxes, resulting in a huge underground trade of tobacco originating from Belarus. Also, in New York, LeMoult said, when it comes to tobacco trade, about 60 percent of tobacco products sold are counterfeit as a result of high tax hikes, a figure similarly seen in Malaysia.
Whether the desired effect of a high tax is to drive tax revenue or to encourage people to stop smoking, often it can be counterproductive, he said. "There is a point where if you keep hiking tobacco tax you will end up losing revenue and it drives people underground,” he said. “And this market is so big and so vast that they can supply products non-stop.”
He said the GCC can prevent this by taking a unified and long-term approach when it comes to taxation.
"There are good practices, and the GCC can build on that by implementing moderate and stable taxation plans,” he said. “Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the wider GCC can all take action to stop illicit trade.
"The UAE works fantastically well with us in gathering information on illegal products and taking action. The law enforcement is doing a great job. They take the information we give them, and they have made significant seizures.
“However, it is a worldwide issue. When the tax goes up, the illicit trade will go up – it boils down to making sure to let the market settle, letting harmonization become part of the GCC so every market is similar, and develop a long-term tax calendar that will benefit revenue and consumption in achievable goals. Regulators, law enforcement experts and the private sector need to work together on the issue."
Abdelhak Senhadji, deputy director of fiscal affairs at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said fluctuating oil prices have led to GCC countries diversifying their economies through different revenue streams but also cautioned about taxation, saying with high prices “comes corruption and illicit trade.”
He said tackling the health perils that come with tobacco consumption means reducing affordability for the customer – which has additional befits to the economy – but said the problem with hiking prices will always come with some consumers turning to the black market for cheaper, more affordable options.
The conference also addressed how, while e-commerce has been dubbed the next frontier for retail in the Middle East, with the market forecast to reach $48.8 billion, this shift online presents a new channel for illicit trade, while criminals are also exploiting loopholes in Free Trade Zones (FTZs) to conduct illicit activity such as the trade of counterfeit goods, intellectual property crimes and money laundering.
While FTZs can be of huge benefit to a country's GDP and employment rates – the UAE's flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone, for instance, attracts more than 20 percent of the United Arab Emirates’ foreign direct investment – FTZs can be blind spots for regulators and law-enforcement agencies, according to Christopher Clague, managing editor, Asia and global editorial lead, trade and globalization at The Economist Intelligence Unit.
Michael Morantz, policy analyst of illicit and counterfeit trade with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), described free zones as “magic black boxes” which will continue to facilitate illicit global trade, unless uniform and more stringent measures are introduced.
"Free zones are not a cause of illicit trade, but they are found to be an issue,” he said. "They are a great way of boosting jobs, and increasing GDP and employment numbers."
However, there is a lack of physical access for law enforcement to oversee free trade zones, coupled with a lack of cooperation with businesses and a lack of transparency that allow many companies to use free trade zones to operate illegal activity, he said.
Addressing counterfeit goods as an example of illicit trade, LeMoult said: “You are seeing a lot of cigarettes important through free zones, buried behind milk, or mis-declared as furniture, for example. You see, you come in and one truck can contain 10million illicit cigarettes."
Raed Safadi, chief economic advisor to the director-general at the Dubai Government, said combating illicit trade was “very high on the agenda” within the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but there is a lack “real data” to show the breadth of the problems. While illicit trade’s existence is well-known, the nature of the trade itself makes its size hard to determine: estimates range from $650 billion to over $3 trillion globally.
David M. Luna, chief executive at risk assessment firm Luna Global Networks, said he was “really worried and concerned” about the current state of play in the global illicit trade market.
"You can really see the breadth and scale of the issue; from trading illicit tobacco to alcohol, to counterfeit medicines, to human trafficking – these are booming issues. We are talking about an industry worth trillions of dollars –and the fact is some of these issues will double in a few years. Within the international community, partners, many are trying to fight illicit markets across borders.
"But it is a challenge and it underscores the importance of working across all communities to coordinating law enforcement agencies, such as Interpol, to really to double our efforts, elevate our game and make progress against the corrupt facilitators to begin to turn this issue around.”