Saudi initiative exempts less-developed countries from $6bn debt

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has canceled $6 billion of debt owed to the Kingdom from the least developed countries.
The figure was revealed during a meeting of the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday chaired by King Salman.
The Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s cooperation with the international community to achieve stability and development and the humanitarian and economic role played by Saudi Arabia, particularly with its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministers referred to the “Kingdom’s debt pardoning initiative,” which had “exempted least developed countries from a total $ 6 billion debt.”
The Cabinet also expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the attack in the town of Jafra in southern Libya, and the two suicide bombings in the capital of Tunisia and the Afghan capital.
The Cabinet also reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the terrorist massacres, brutal attacks and genocide being committed against the Rohingya in Rakhine State and other minorities in Kachin Shan province and other areas in northern Myanmar, which constitute one of the worst forms of terrorism against Muslim and other minorities. It reaffirmed the Kingdom’s call for urgent action to stop the violence and to offer the Rohingya in Myanmar their rights without segregation or apartheid.
The Cabinet praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for assuring at the Future Investment Initiative 2018 last week that Saudi Arabia had made huge steps in enhancing and developing its economy during the past three years.
The ministers also commended the status that the Kingdom’s economy has reached, pointing to the growth of non-oil revenues by 48 percent at the end of the third quarter compared to the same period last year, and the growth of government spending by 25 percent at the end of the third quarter, compared to the same period last year.
The Cabinet praised the completion of the specialized judiciary system following the launching of general, specialized and labor courts to develop the judiciary sector.
The Cabinet welcomed the measures taken by the member states of Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, which designated nine individuals linked to the Taliban Movement, including Iranians, in addition to the designation made by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for four persons who provided sponsorship and financial and material support for Iran’s terrorist sabotage activities.
Severe weather in Saudi Arabia kills 14
- Civil Defense forces rescued 299 stranded people, including 115 in Makkah. Most of those needing help were trapped in their vehicles, of which 88 people were evacuated and 282 cars were towed
JEDDAH: Fourteen people have been killed in the extreme weather conditions in Saudi Arabia over the last two weeks.
The Kingdom has been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms and officials said this year has seen some the most extreme weather conditions in decades.
The Directorate General of Civil Defense said one of the deaths occurred in Riyadh, four cases were recorded in Makkah, two in the Eastern Province, one in Asir, one in Tabuk, three in Al-Baha, one in Jazan and one in Hail.
Since Oct. 19, the Command and Guidance Center in Riyadh has received 423 requests for help from the civil defense, as the heavy rain affected 13 areas of the Kingdom, SPA reported.
Civil Defense forces rescued 299 stranded people, including 115 in Makkah. Most of those needing help were trapped in their vehicles, of which 88 people were evacuated and 282 cars were towed.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection warned of further bad weather with rain throughout the Kingdom, and winds and lifting dust in some areas.
Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water, Faisal Al-Subaie, said Saudi Arabia usually witnesses thunderstorms ranging between medium and heavy during this time of the year, but this year the storms have been particularly severe.
Al-Subaie said several municipalities had deployed teams to drain the excess water and clean the fallen trees and debris off the streets.
The Civil Defense has called upon citizens and residents to take precautions and not go near flooded areas or wadis, which are likely to flash flood in heavy rains.