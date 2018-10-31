Nurse goes on trial in Germany over 100 patient deaths

BERLIN: A former nurse serving a life sentence for murder went on trial Tuesday on charges that he killed a further 100 patients at two hospitals in Germany.
Niels Hoegel, 41, told a court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg that the charges against him were largely accurate, news agency dpa reported. The trial began with a minute of silence for the patients.
The murder charges stem from Hoegel’s time at a hospital in Oldenburg between 1999 and 2002 and at another hospital in nearby Delmenhorst from 2003 to 2005. The alleged victims were aged between 34 and 96.
Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders. During that trial, he said he intentionally brought about cardiac crises in some 90 patients in Delmenhorst because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them. He later told investigators that he also killed patients in Oldenburg.
Authorities subsequently investigated hundreds of deaths, exhuming bodies of former patients.
The Oldenburg state court is conducting the trial at a courtroom set up in a conference center, a venue chosen to accommodate a large number of co-plaintiffs and public interest in the proceedings.
Presiding judge Sebastian Buehrmann opened the proceedings by asking everyone present to stand for a minute of silence for the deceased patients.
“All of their relatives deserve that their memory be honored,” independently of whether or not Hoegel had anything to do with their deaths, Buehrmann said. “We will make every effort to seek the truth.”
He promised Hoegel a fair trial.
An additional conviction could affect Hoegel’s possibility of parole, but there are no consecutive sentences in Germany. In general, people serving life sentences are considered for parole after 15 years.
“We have fought for four years for this trial and expect Hoegel to be convicted of another 100 killings,” said Christian Marbach, a representative of the patients’ relatives. “The aim is for Hoegel to stay in custody as long as possible.”
The trial is scheduled to last until May.
Police have said that, if local health officials hadn’t hesitated in alerting authorities, Hoegel could have been stopped earlier.
Authorities are pursuing criminal cases against former staff at the two medical facilities.
India deploys huge security for inauguration of world’s biggest statue
Activists said about a dozen of their leaders had been detained ahead of the spectacular opening of the 182-meter (600-foot) tall tribute to Indian independence hero Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with air force jets and helicopters to shower flowers on the statue during a flypast.
Anand Mazgaonkar, a community group leader in Narmada district of Gujarat state where the statue has been built over the past four years, said plain clothes police took away 12 people late Tuesday to the local police headquarters.
Police denied they had made any detentions. But authorities are taking no chances in case community groups stage protests to demand compensation for land taken to erect the Statue of Unity, which cost 29.9 billion rupees ($400 million).
“More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at various points in the 10 kilometer radius of the statue site,” said Narmada police inspector general Abhay Chudasama.
“Police patrolling has been intensified in the wake of protests by the local tribal community and leaders. Drones and helicopters will be keeping watch on the entire area,” he told reporters.
Posters of Modi with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani were torn down or had their faces blackened at the weekend. The chiefs of 22 villages around the statue signed an open letter calling on Modi to stay away from the inauguration. Police guards kept watch on posters put in place of the torn ones.
Local legislator and community group leader Chotu Vasava reaffirmed a threat to stage protests on the eve of the ceremonies around the statue of Sardar Patel, who played a key role in unifying India after its independence in 1947.
“Tribals have been exploited by different governments, the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is repeating it again,” Vasava said, vowing to continue protests.
“I am not against Sardar, but what is the use of the statue if the people on the land have to suffer and are moved from their homes?“
More than 80 percent of the local population are from tribal groups with special protected status.
The Gujarat government said the 185 families moved to make way for the statue had been compensated and given 1,200 acres (475 hectares) of new land.
Modi, whose nationalist government has made the statue one of its flagship projects ahead of a national election next year, arrived in Gujarat’s main city of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.
He is to pay tribute at the foot of the statue of Sardar Patel, who has become a hero for nationalists.
Gujarat government chief secretary J.N. Singh said that dance troupes from across India would perform at the inauguration.
“Air force planes and helicopters will shower flowers on the statue during the unveiling,” he told reporters.
The statue is more than twice the size of New York’s Statue of Liberty and also dwarfs the 128 meter (400 feet) high Spring Temple Buddha in China, the world’s next-biggest statue. It is made up of nearly 100,000 tons of concret and steel.
Online booking to visit the Statue of Unity has opened with a 350 rupee ($4.75) admission fee for the 153-meter-high observation deck.
Indian authorities hope the statue will attract 15,000 visitors a day to the remote corner of Gujarat, which is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the nearest city of Vadodora.
India is also working on a giant statue of 17th-century warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, riding a horse and brandishing a sword, which should dominate the Mumbai shoreline from 2021. The current design would make it 212 meters high.