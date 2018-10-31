In Syria’s Idlib, a protester still going strong

MAARET AL-NUMAN, Syria: Nearly eight years after he joined his very first protest against Syria’s regime, Bahr Nahhas still demonstrates every week with unwaning energy, even if the slogans have changed.
Just like he has since 2011, the 45-year-old tilemaker carefully paints clever slogans on protest banners before each Friday rally in his rebel-held hometown of Maaret Al-Numan, in Syria’s northwest Idlib.
But their tone has evolved, as popular demonstrations spiralled into active conflict, foreign powers got involved, and the area around him became home to diehard jihadists.
In his very first protest in March 2011, Nahhas demanded “freedom and dignity” in solidarity with other cities rising up against President Bashar Assad’s regime.
“I’ll never forget those days for the rest of my life,” said the tall, olive-skinned father of five.
Protesters would kiss and hug each other, Nahhas recalled, exhilarated by the prospect of speaking out freely against Syria’s iron-fisted regime.
“We hoped to bring down the regime in just a few days or weeks,” he said, his hair and beard greying.
Instead, a drawn-out conflict has seen Russia-backed regime troops slowly roll back rebel and jihadist gains nationwide, until this summer they started to mass around the Idlib region.
That prompted residents of Idlib, including Nahhas, to protest once more in order to head off the assault.
“By going down to the streets, we are telling people that we are a coexisting, peaceful people asking for freedom and dignity,” he said.
Now, a shaky buffer zone is keeping regime troops away from the region, more than half of which is held by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham alliance, led by former Al-Qaeda jihadists.
But for Nahhas, hard-liners do not represent all of Idlib.
“We have gone out to protest again to tell the world that we are not terrorists,” Nahhas said, wearing a short-sleeved stripy white and black shirt.
Most days of the week, he makes floor tiles, scooping a grey mixture into a square mold with large yellow gloves, before pushing each into a small oven.
But with the week’s end approaching, he left his workshop to prepare banners for the town’s Friday protests.
Inside a building still under construction, he knelt over a long white sheet, brushing curly Arabic letters across it in thick black paint.
Nahhas said he has lost many of his fellow protesters in Syria’s war, which has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions.
“Some were killed, some were arrested and are being held in the regime’s jails, some were tortured to death, and some emigrated to Turkey or to Europe,” he said.
Others picked up weapons to fight, but Nahhas decided not to.
“Words can be stronger than weapons,” Nahhas said, as he prepared signs in Arabic and neat, block-lettered English.
Outside, young men hoisted up protest signs in the street.
A young man in a black hoody stood inside the elevated metal lip of a bulldozer, reaching down for a banner before tying one end to a rusty pole.
Maaret Al-Numan’s protests trace the arc of the Syrian conflict, rising up against the regime, the Daesh group, and former Al-Qaeda fighters.
“We were among the first towns to go out into the streets against Daesh,” Nahhas said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.
IS briefly held parts of Maaret Al-Numan before opposition fighters expelled them in 2014, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
“Afterwards, we protested against Al-Nusra... and they were kicked out too,” added Nahhas, referring to the group that later became HTS.
Turkish-backed rebels ousted HTS from the town this year after months of fighting, the Britain-based war monitor says.
All along, the town weathered bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally.
Nahhas said he is still haunted by an air strike on a primary school in the town several years ago that killed three students and maimed several others.
“I rushed to rescue the pupils after the raid, but I couldn’t see anyone because of all the dust,” he said.
“I found one of the students reaching out to me, begging. I carried him out to a car outside the school. His leg had been cut off.”
He pulled out one victim after the other, until rescue workers arrived. “I couldn’t take it anymore and I collapsed,” he said.
Friday’s demonstration got underway after midday prayers.
Carrying a small child, Nahhas melted into the crowd of demonstrators, surrounded by banners he helped make.
Assad has vowed to eventually retake Maaret Al-Numan and wider Idlib, but the veteran protester remained defiant.
“There’s no way this revolution — that has seen so many people killed and jailed — can end before the regime is toppled,” Nahhas said.
Why expats battling breast cancer choose to stay abroad
- Workers from the Philippines choose to stay in the UAE, despite being far from family, because the treatment is better and they can continue to earn a living
- One Abu Dhabi doctor said 98 percent of his expat patients who have breast cancer choose to stay
DUBAI: Dazed and completely daunted, Sharon listened to the muffled words of the doctor informing her that she had Stage 3 breast cancer. “Why only now?” the doctor asked repeatedly, as images of her two young boys flashed before her.
It did not seem possible. With no family history of breast cancer or habits that would place her at risk of developing the disease, she had believed her health was fine. Then one afternoon, while she was in the cafeteria at the university where she worked, a pain shot from her armpit to her breast. Terrified, Sharon booked into a clinic for a consultation.
During the 10-day wait for the results of her tests to come back, the pain got worse by the day. Then came the diagnosis: Advanced stage breast cancer that might have already invaded lymph nodes and muscles beyond the tumor site.
Sharon, a single mother from the Philippines, had moved to the UAE in 2006 to teach at a university in Sharjah, leaving her children to be cared for by others who could provide them with a better life, in common with many others from her country who have chosen to support their families through working abroad.
Yet the strain of being away from family becomes even more intense for those with a chronic illnesses who face hospital appointments alone, sitting in waiting rooms without a familiar hand to squeeze.
Even so, when faced with the difficult choice of staying in the Gulf or returning home for treatment, many expats choose to stay. Sharon was no exception.
Breast cancer, which has four stages, is one of the world’s most common cancers, and causes 15 percent of cancer-related deaths among women — the greatest number, with 627,000 deaths worldwide in 2018 alone. In the Middle East, through fear and embarrassment, doctors fear women are discovering they have cancer when it is at an advanced stage when risks are higher.
“Breast cancer is the number one form of cancer in the Middle East among women, and there’s been a stable increase of reported incidents in the region,” Dr. Mohanad Diab, head of oncology at NMC Hospital in Abu Dhabi, told Arab News.
A significant number of his breast cancer patients are expats, he added. More than 98 percent of them stay in the country for treatment.
Often these women stay because they think of themselves as the “breadwinners” with families depending on their earnings. For them, going home would mean the loss of a major source of household income.
Sharon said that she “didn’t want to be a burden” to her kids by returning to the Philippines with an illness that would costs thousands of dollars to treat: After all, her young children were relying on her income for a comfortable life and good education.
Another factor is the “generous” medical insurance available in the UAE, which Sharon was able to use for most of her treatment — from initial tests to a mastectomy.
Alma Linggay, a 39-year-old expat who discovered she had cancer last October, faced a similar predicament to Sharon. She was also working in the UAE and receiving treatment away from family in the Philippines. “I can’t stop working. I have a lovely daughter I need to provide for. I have to be strong for her.”
Linggay said that it was a “blessing” to be able to receive treatment in the UAE, adding that her insurance has covered most of her chemotherapy sessions. “I only pay Dh10 ($2.72) per session for my chemo,” Linggay said, adding she might have had to pay for treatment elsewhere.
So highly regarded is the UAE’s breast cancer treatment that doctors even recommend staying in the country to benefit from this.
“In the UAE, we have the most advanced technology in radiotherapy, and all kinds of chemotherapy around the world are available in this country,” Dr. Diab said.
In the majority of cases, breast cancer patients are encouraged to continue with their daily routine, he said. “Breast cancer treatment usually takes a long time, so we advise them to stay here to continue working,” Dr. Diab said, explaining that not working can add to emotional and mental pressures patients face.
“We always tell them how they can still work as usual, with only 20 to 25 percent of daily power compromised. Nonetheless, patients with breast cancer will still be able to fulfill all commitments in their jobs,” he said.
But not everyone can face going through treatment without having easy access to the support of their family and home.
Sharon recounts the stories of some who returned to their home countries, either immediately after diagnosis or after being cleared of cancer, only to end up with more complications.
“I know around four to five people who died after going back to the Philippines,” Sharon said, her eyes downcast.
Despite being miles away from her family, she did not feel totally cut off while she being treated in the UAE.
“My doctors and nurses are very supportive, as well as my employer, who was also among those who convinced me to stay in the UAE,” she said, adjusting her bright pink turban.
“It’s extremely important for breast cancer patients to have a support system throughout their treatments,” said Dr. Nazura Siddiqi, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at Bareen International Hospital, adding that besides the physical challenges of the disease, it is “mentally draining.”
Yet Sharon has reported rarely feeling alone as she struggled with the disease. Once, she found more than 50 envelopes, scattered across the floor of her university office — all filled with anonymous messages from her students keen to cheer her up and promising to support her.
University staff would club together to help out every time she found herself unable to pay some additional medical expenses.
Now Sharon has become an advocate of breast cancer awareness, conducting informative talks in schools to share her experience in dealing with cancer and encouraging women to have themselves tested as early as possible.
She also meets with people who have the same condition in social gatherings, usually hosted by the UAE-based cancer support group, Blessed.
On the day she was diagnosed with cancer it felt like a death sentence, Sharon said. Now she wants to share how the experience turned out.
“I’ve successfully beat cancer now,” she said. “I’m glad I stayed.”